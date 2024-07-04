mobile app bar

Has Carlos Alcaraz Hit the Shot of Wimbledon 2024? Spaniard Goes Viral With Incredible One-Handed Backhand Retrieve

Rishika Singh
Published

Image Credits: Carlos Alcaraz – © Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

On Day 3 of Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz delivered a shot that quickly became one of the tournament’s top highlights. During a crucial rally against the Aussie, Aleksandar Vukic, Alcaraz showcased his incredible athleticism and precision.

The point began with a powerful serve from the Aussie, and just when it seemed like the point went to him, Carlos Alcaraz executed an astonishing backhand shot from way wide off the court and straight to the sidelines, leaving his opponent stuck in his spot and the crowd in awe.

This moment perfectly encapsulated Alcaraz’s flair and skill, earning him a spot in the day’s highlight reel. Fans naturally went ballistic seeing that shot, marvelling at the Spaniard’s ability to make the game look so easy, even on grass.

Interestingly, both the players first faced each other in 2020 at the French Open Qualifiers, where Aleksandar Vukic came out on top. But Carlos Alcaraz left a long lasting impression on him as Vukic was amazed at his ability to generate such power in his shots at the age of 17. Today, Vukic is not surprised seeing Alcaraz’s success (according to an ATP Tour interview).

But next up for Carlos Alcaraz, is the American youngster Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 32 and the duo have already begun playing mind games before their match, which is expected to be watched very closely.

Carlos Alcaraz Hits Back at Frances Tiafoe in Style

During his post match interview after Round 2, Carlos Alcaraz was asked about how he feels about what Tiafoe said about ‘coming for him’, Alcaraz’s confident response won over fans, who are looking forward to seeing him take on the American. Alcaraz, in turn, responded that he is going to go after him and his evil smile after saying that, has gone viral.

Although Carlos Alcaraz did add that Frances Tiafoe is a ‘great player’, that comment itself has gone viral on social media. This is mainly because of another reason apart from the American challenging him directly.

Frances Tiafoe, in a recent press conference, called some of his opponents ‘clowns’ while trying to explain his downfall in the 2023 season and his struggles in the 2024 season so far. That comment has angered many fans and so, Carlos Alcaraz can expect massive support from the public and media especially for this match.

If Tiafoe and his controversy is kept aside, Alcaraz continues to captivate fans with his incredible performances and humble attitude. The defending champion is clearly the favorite to win this Round of 32 match, seeing the form he is in.

