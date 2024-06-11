Carlos Alcaraz Listened to Pau Gasol’s 2022 Advice to Make Him Proud at Phillippe-Chatrier 2 Years Later

Pau Gasol is known for being a distinguished member of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise. But after his retirement, Gasol became much more indulged in the tennis world, publicly following every tournament that Rafael Nadal played. In more recent years, the Spaniard has become a huge fan of Carlos Alcaraz too. The NBA legend even gave his compatriot some words of wisdom two years ago that went viral after the 21-year-old won the French Open 2024.

Pau Gasol is one of the biggest sportsmen in Spain. Due to his success at the international level and in the NBA, it is not a surprise that the younger generation of athletes look up to him for advice. Carlos Alcaraz was one of many to receive some inspiring words from Gasol after suffering a tough opening-round loss against Sebastian Korda at the Monte Carlo Open 2022.

While the tennis world seemed to criticize the then-teenager, Pau encouraged the El Palmar native to keep his chin up and learn from his mistakes.

“It hurts to lose, but defeats like that help you grow. It’s time to learn. You will do it, @alcarazcarlos03.”

Carlitos has managed to follow Pau’s advice. Over the past two years, Alcaraz has developed into one of the best players on the ATP Tour. More recently, with Gasol present at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday, Carlos impressed the Basketball Hall-Of-Famer in person by winning the French Open 2024.

Pau Gasol has also had an indirect influence on Carlos. During the Miami Open 2024, Alcaraz was present at the Miami Heat-Golden State Warriors contest when he expressed his admiration for Gasol and his good friend Jimmy Butler.

“I admire both him and Pau Gasol because of that winning mentality, their professionalism, because they want to improve every day and look at the finest of details to become a better athlete,” said Alcaraz, per ATP Tour. “ But above all I admire that they are great people off the court. That’s really very, very important to me, as is having a winning mentality. It’s something to be admired and it’s something I try to learn from them.”

Clearly, Gasol has found his next favorite player to support once Rafael Nadal inevitably retires.

A Rafael Nadal Superfan, Pau Gasol Will Soon Solely Be Seen Supporting Carlos Alcaraz

Pau Gasol has been a huge Rafael Nadal fan for as long as he’s been following tennis. Apart from taking keen interest in all of the matches that Rafa played, Gasol also developed a great friendship with the multiple-time Grand Slam champion.

However, as Alcaraz soon climbed up the ranks, Gasol’s love was divided between the two players. To prevent any kind of favoritism, the multiple-time NBA champion wasn’t seen supporting any of the two during their exciting Netflix Slam battle earlier in March 2024 in Las Vegas.

But after Nadal hangs his boots, Alcaraz will definitely be the sole player that he will fully support. There will also be a sense of achievement for Gasol when Carlos keeps winning considering that he has had a small role to play in mentoring the tennis prodigy.