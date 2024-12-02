“Carlos Alcaraz Will Win…”: Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Makes Bold Prediction For Spaniard’s 2025 Season

Aug 29, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after losing to Botic van De Zandschulp of the Netherlands on day four of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament. Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

What began as a promising year for Carlos Alcaraz ultimately turned into a frustrating end. The Spaniard won two Grand Slams (French Open and Wimbledon) and was fighting Jannik Sinner neck-to-neck in the race to seal the year-end No.1 spot. However, the season ended on a bittersweet note, as Alcaraz suffered several setbacks and dropped to the No.3 spot in the rankings.

Despite these difficulties, Serena Williams’ former coach believes that Alcaraz is capable of improving in the upcoming season. Rick Macci claimed that Alcaraz will grow from these ‘lows’, build on his ‘highs’, and conquer 2025.

“Fasten Seat Belt in 2025 with young Carlos Alcaraz! Fasten seat belt in 2025 as the young Carlos Alcaraz now has tasted the ups downs highs lows peaks and Valleys and the magician will win 2 or 3 Slams and produce many epic jaw dropping breathtaking Rallies,” Macci wrote.

Macci also added a clip of the 2024 Olympic final, which was won by Novak Djokovic against Alcaraz, alongside this note.

Alcaraz witnessed a noticeable decline in performance during the latter half of the season, starting with the North American Swing. This dip in form during the final stages of the season has been a recurring trend over the past two years. It is something Alcaraz is keen to improve next season.

Alcaraz to fix late-season woes

Since the US Open series, he has suffered several losses to players beyond the top 15 rankings such as Botic van de Zandschulp, Gael Monfils, Tomas Machac, and Ugo Humbert.

He also won merely one tournament (China Open) during the final four months. Fixing this late-season fatigue is one of Alcaraz’s goals for 2025.

“It is a goal [to stay fresh in the last phase of the season]… For me, it is a goal to come here, come to this part of the year, as fresh mentally as I can, try to find every place, every tournament, every match enjoyable… Next year I will try to be better on that part,” Alcaraz recently said.

If Alcaraz can maintain his exceptional form consistently throughout the season, he has the potential to clinch multiple trophies, particularly during the North American and Asian Swing. This level of performance will undoubtedly take him back to the top of the rankings.