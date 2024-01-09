“Channel My Inner Serena Williams”: Coco Gauff Shocked at Being Pranked by Cheeky Fan on Social Media After Australian Open 2024 Kit Launch

Mar 10, 2018; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Serena Williams (USA) during her second round match against Kiki Bertens (not pictured) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports and Nov 4, 2023; Cancun, Mexico; Coco Gauff (USA) during her match against Jessica Pegula (USA) on day seven of the GNP Saguaros WTA Finals Cancun. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis stars have arrived in Melbourne as the anticipation towards the first Grand Slam of the year increases. The Australian Open is set to begin from January 14, 2024 and has both the players and the fans excited. Coco Gauff will be one of the favorites to win back-to-back Grand Slam titles.

Advertisement

Recently, New Balance announced their kits for the Australian Open and that attracted a lot of attention. The American giants have revealed their iconic kits for the first Grand Slam of the year in which Coco Gauff will be seen wearing an all-yellow kit. The kit had similarities to the one Serena Williams donned during her Australian Open run in 2016. Gauff is regarded as the heir to Serena Williams and these outfit similarities, got tennis fans talking.

According to a viral tweet, Coco Gauff claimed that she was delighted to wear a similar outfit to that of Serena Williams. The American teenager added that Williams was an inspiration for her on and off the court. Gauff apparently had even hoped to channel her inner Serena Williams by wearing this kit.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AO_SW19/status/1744163285119766775?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, these quotes were formulated and posted by one Coco Gauff supporter who playfully tried to deceive other tennis fans on social media. The post gained a lot of engagement as fans mistook it as a quote by Gauff herself and started resharing it. Among the people fooled was Coco Gauff herself. The American star commented on the post and graciously agreed with the tweet.

Coco Gauff wins hearts by admitting she was fooled by fan

A post by a fan pretending to be Coco Gauff got viral on social media. The fan even expressed his surprise at the number of people falling for this prank and believing in the quotes. However, Coco Gauff soon cleared the air. The American teenager replied to the tweet and admitted that she was fooled by it as well. The 19-year-old admitted to never saying this but agreed with the tweet.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CocoGauff/status/1744442864875225228?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Gauff hailed Serena Williams as a ‘fashion queen’ and admitted that she was an inspiration for her. The American said although the kit is not inspired by Williams’ kit in 2016, it is still very similar to it. Gauff was surprised to see the tweet as she could not recollect giving these quotes to the media, however admitted that she loves Serena Williams and she is an inspiration to her.

Advertisement

The American superstar is arguably the biggest star on the New Balance roster currently. Gauff has been a part of New Balance since she was 14 years of age. Although, the American has attracted a lot of interest from other brands, she has stayed loyal to New Balance. Now, with a Grand Slam title under her belt, Gauff will aim for more glory at the Australian Open.