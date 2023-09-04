Jannik Sinner on Why He Likes $40 Million Worth Grammy-Winning Singer Around: “Not Only Talking About Tennis”

Legendary singer Seal was spotted inside the Louis Armstrong Stadium cheering Jannik Sinner on, during his US Open third-round match against 2016 winner Stan Wawrinka. Following his four-set victory, the sixth seed thanked Seal for his presence and shed light on their developing friendship. The Italian mentioned that he liked having Seal in his box as the singer is a ‘nice person to be around.’

Advertisement

Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, better known as Seal, is a British artist who has won millions of admirers with his melodic voice and soothing singing style. The singer has won multiple Grammy award and brings a legendary aura and calming presence with him.

Sinner’s friendship with Seal

Legendary singer Seal was present in Sinner’s box to witness the Italian win against the Swiss in four sets. The 2016 US Open champion, Wawrinka was in good form coming into the match and took a set off the Italian but Sinner grabbed control of the match before eventually securing a place in the next round quiet comfortably. People were surprised to see Seal in Sinner’s box and the Italian was asked about the singer during his post match conference.

Advertisement

In his press conference, Jannik Sinner said that he enjoyed Seal’s presence as he a very nice guy to be around. He further added that it was nice to share a different interest with Seal and not necessarily just talk about tennis.

“I think I meet him two years now, I don’t know him, and first time we met was here. We talked a little bit. He’s obviously an incredible singer, but most importantly is a very, very nice man to be around. You know, he talked to me that he’s gonna make the European tour and everything, and then it’s nice, you know, to share a little bit different, yeah, different moments, no? Not only talking about tennis. So it’s always nice.”

Seal, with a net worth estimated to be around $40 million, is a multiple Grammy Awards to his name and brought a unique aura to the match. Fans and tennis enthusiasts are wondering if Seal would make another appearance at Sinner’s upcoming clash against Zverev and after his win against Wawrinka.

Jannik Sinner v Alexander Zverev – A clash of titans

As Jannik Sinner prepares to face Alexander Zverev, the tennis world is abuzz with excitement. Both players have displayed exceptional form, making it a challenging match to predict. Sinner, in the same presser, shared his thoughts on his upcoming opponent, acknowledging Zverev’s prowess and the tough battle that lies ahead. Sinner praised the serving ability of the German and admitted that matches against Zverev are very physical.

“Sascha is serving very, very good. Physically he is strong again. I know him maybe a little bit worse because I haven’t played against him since pretty long time now, so it would be nice to face him.”

Advertisement

Sinner’s youthful exuberance and relentless baseline game are set against Zverev’s powerful serve and experience on the big stage. While Sinner is in form, Zverev is capable of beating anyone on any given day. The match is poised to be an epic encounter.