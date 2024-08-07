Coco Gauff Set to Complete 2 Years of Remaining in Top 10 of the WTA rankings

Sept 1, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Coco Gauff of the USA reacts after a second set miss to Elise Mertens of Belgium on day five of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Coco Gauff is all set to add yet another feather to her cap and populate her achievement list. The current world #2 women’s singles player is going to complete 2 years of being placed in the top 10 in the world ranking, making her the second active American tennis player to achieve this feat.

Gauff first entered the women’s singles top 10 club in the year 2022, after reaching the quarter-finals of the US Open that year. This made her the youngest American women’s singles player to reach the quarters of the major, since 2009, and promoted her to a world ranking of 8, from where she never looked back.

The 20-year-old then went on to win her first grand slam in the women’s singles event in September 2023, when she clinched the US Open title, which helped her attain a new career-best ranking of world number 3. Subsequently, she attained her current ranking of world number 2 after she made it to the semi-final of Roland Garros this year.

Despite her achievements, many believe that except for Gauff’s US Open 2023 victory, the American tennis player has not been able to achieve much in her career. However, her consistency in staying in the top 10 for almost 2 years now, while achieving a career-high ranking of world number 1 in women’s doubles, displays how well she has been doing for the past few years in ATP events as well as grand slams.

Though Gauff has not been able to win any slam this year so far, she has managed to reach significant stages in all major tournaments. While she booked a spot in the semi-final of the US Open and French Open 2024, her Wimbledon campaign ended with a loss in the fourth round. Hence, she has always missed out on a slam by a slim margin and might get to fulfill this achievement in the upcoming US Open on her home ground.

In the meantime, Gauff, along with her doubles partner Katerina Siniaková, managed to attain the 2024 French Open title, and her ability to perform well in both singles and doubles only proves the kind of versatile talent she harbors in herself.

Still, what does Gauff need to surpass world number 1 Iga Swiatek?

Gauff vs Swiatek

Interestingly, despite being in the top 10 world ranking for two consecutive years, Gauff is yet to get the better of #1-ranked Iga Swiatek. The Polish tennis player has been able to beat Gauff in all major tournaments, including the semi-final of the French Open 2024. Other important tournaments include the Italian Open 2024 final, the 2023 WTA Finals, and the 2023 Cincinnati Masters.

Of the 12 times the two encounter each other on court, 11 have gone in Iga’s favor while Gauff could only win 1. Hence, the American will have to find a way to beat her contemporary, especially when the US Open is so close. Gauff would be determined to defend her title, and that too in front of her home crowd.