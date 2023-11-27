“Delusional People Seem to Forget…”: Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz Trigger Massive Fight on X

In 2023, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz carved their own paths of success, showing that the future of tennis remains bright. The Spaniard especially had a tremendous first half of 2023 despite missing out on the Australian Open, by making it to the semifinals of the French Open and winning the Wimbledon title besides other big ATP titles. Meanwhile, Sinner came into his own more in the second half of the season with performances that have propelled him to the World No.4 ranking.

A British tennis influencer on X started a poll for fans to debate on about who they feel will have a better year in 2024 and the decision was a bit surprising. Jannik Sinner was leading the poll by 55% as compared to Carlos Alcaraz’s 45% at the time of writing this report. The stunning end-of-the-season run by the Italian has made him a favorite for the 2024 season in many people’s eyes.

Jannik Sinner has been regarded as one of the best talents in tennis. In 2023, the Italian reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships, which is his best performance in a Grand Slam so far. He won the Rogers Cup ATP 1000, Beijing Open ATP 500, Vienna Open ATP 500 and the Davis Cup for Italy besides recently making it to the final of the ATP 2023 Finals on home soil.

The Italian’s new rivalry with Novak Djokovic was established when he beat him at the ATP Finals round-robin stage to end his unbeaten run of 19 matches. But he lost out to the Serbian is the final. And yet the biggest moment of Sinner’s young career came at the Davis Cup on Sunday when the 22-year-old guided Italy to world glory. On the way, he beat Novak Djokovic in his men’s singles semifinal match when Italy took on Serbia.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz had a mixed 2023 season. The Spaniard won the Wimbledon title for the first time in his career after beating Novak Djokovic in the final, for his second Grand Slam title. However, the 20-year-old failed to win any more titles after that and endured a tough end to the season. Alcaraz also lost his world number 1 ranking to Djokovic in the process.

Fans stunned by Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner poll result

Other tennis fans expressed their shock at the outcome of the Alcaraz and Sinner poll. They felt that choosing Sinner over the 2-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz is too optimistic and a few average months does not define the World No.2 as a player. In fact, Alcaraz did some show improvement in form at the ATP Finals, winning 2 out of his 3 round-robin matches. Unfortunately for him and his fans, he lost to Djokovic in the semifinals.

However, the flip side of the debate is the maturity shown by Jannik Sinner in the last few months. The Italian has ended the season as arguably the youngest, in-form player on the Tour. Prior to Sinner, only Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray managed to beat Novak Djokovic twice in a span of two weeks.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are sure to challenge Novak Djokovic for Grand Slam titles in the coming year. Both the players have shown they can defeat the World No.1. It will be interesting to see who amongst these two young stars will have a better season next year. Carlos Alcaraz will look to hit his old, formidable form while Sinner will look to challenge for Grand Slam titles and keep his current form going.