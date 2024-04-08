Rafael Nadal Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Withdrawal Becomes Gain For One Particular Group of Stakeholders; Here’s How

Rafael Nadal left millions of tennis enthusiasts heartbroken after withdrawing from the Monte Carlo Masters 2024. Stating that his “body simply won’t allow” him to play, Nadal will miss yet another tournament in 2024. While fans won’t have the opportunity to witness Rafa play at the venue where he has already won 11 titles, the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort allows fans to relive the Spaniard’s glorious memories at Monaco by living in a special suite dedicated to the legend.

Regarded as the “King of Clay”, no other player has won the Monte Carlo Masters more than Rafael Nadal. In 12 finals appearances, the southpaw has lifted the trophy 11 times. For being the most successful player at the ATP 1000 tournament, the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort rewarded Rafa by naming a suite after him in 2018.

According to Tammy Christiana, an Australian tennis fan via an article on Escape, the “Suite Rafael Nadal” is located on level 10 of the four-star hotel. Apart from the room being filled with Nadal’s memorabilia – rackets, shoes, and kit, there are also numerous portraits of the 22-time Grand Slam winner placed around the suite.

The detailing of the suite is the most magnificent feature of all. The 92 sq m size of the room signifies the total singles titles the former World No.1 has won. Additionally, the 22 sq m terrace signifies the number of Grand Slams that the “Raging Bull” has won across his illustrious career.

Christiana also wrote about a few other features of the “beautiful” room:

“The room itself was beautiful. Understated yet elegant. Nothing over the top – just a beautiful cream leather couch, a big terrace overlooking the hotel lagoon and Mediterranean sea, and a spacious living area. The main stand out really was the sheer volume of Nadal’s memorabilia the property had displayed.”

Whereas, the official site describes the room as:

“A suite inspired by the sports universe of Rafael Nadal. Discreetly enhanced with the cult objects that have marked the career of this exceptional champion, this suite, where he himself has stayed, is in the image of the champion: elegant, discreet and inspirational.”

Fans of the distinguished athlete with deep pockets can pay roughly $2,800 per night for a stay at the Rafael Nadal Suite during the tournament. This is a rare opportunity at any tennis venue around the world since no other men’s tennis player in history has had such an honor. Venus Williams from the USA is the only other professional tennis player to have a suite named after her, which is the ‘V Suite’ at The Hotel in Midtown, Chicago according to CNN.