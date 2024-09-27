Denis Shapovalov Slams Tennis Influencer For Using His Name To Back ATP Over Players’ Prize Money Earnings

Denis Shapovalov decided to reply to an influencer after his name was dragged into a salary debate over the ATP’s pay policy.

Many players have raised questions over the ATP’s pay policy as they believe that players ranked outside the top 50 or 100 are not getting paid enough. They have also been asking the association to relook at its pay structure.

The argument started when Shapovalov discussed why the players chose to play in exhibition matches with the Australian player John Millman. As per Shapovalov, if the players get paid enough by the ATP, there would be no need for them to play in exhibitions and they would purely focus on the tour.

A tennis influencer named Mylpes David entered the conversation and replied to Shapovalov by revealing the money earned by some players who are ranked outside the top 100. He first showed the earnings made by world number 113 and Serbian player Laslo Djere, which accounted for $575,761.

The influencer then went on to show Shapovalov’s prize money for the season to back his claim that players were earning decent money. He pointed out that the Canadian has earned $907,034 this year by playing in tour events, a couple of grand slams, and challenger tournaments.

“And for additional context, Denis Shapovalov who’s ranked 101 this week and has also played a mix of grand slams, tour events, and challengers this season…has made $907,034 year to date in just singles competition,” wrote David in his tweet.

Shapovalov replied by saying that they don’t get to keep the entire money they make due to various reasons.

“There are a lot of costs as a tennis player. Not saying we don’t make money, just that we make much more money playing exhos,” he further added.

Yes but take out taxes, percentages, salaries and expenses we pay. Tennis isn’t like other sports where you keep the money you make. There are a lot of costs as a tennis player. Not saying we don’t make money, just that we make much more money playing exhos. https://t.co/T6p1qeKVTj — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) September 27, 2024

The issue of the packed tennis calendar and insufficient pay on the tour has been raised by many players. This is one of the reasons why many players choose to play in exhibition events like the Laver Cup as it provides them a chance to play in a less stressful environment and make more money.