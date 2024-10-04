“Don’t Lie”: Matt Ebden Banters With Arthur Fils After New Yorkers Mistake Him For Being a Model

The ATP Tour has added a few intriguing segments to their social media platforms this season. Apart from the success that “Down The T” has received from tennis enthusiasts, the organization has introduced an innovative concept – non-tennis fans predicting what the ATP stars do for a living.

Arthur Fils was the latest figure to star in the video, and many New Yorkers believed that he was a model. There were also a few who claimed that the Frenchman looked like a professional athlete – a basketball or soccer player.

Reacting to those answers, Australian tennis player Matt Ebden stated that the French No.2 was “doing well for himself.” “Model or basketball player? Arthur Fils is doing well for himself,” Ebden said.

The 20-year-old was flattered by what the public thought his profession could be. However, he cleared up by humbly declining that a model could’ve never been an alternate profession.

“Model? I’m not really a model. Soccer player, I love it. If I was not a tennis player, I would’ve been a soccer player. This one, I completely agree. Model, no. Because I don’t see myself doing modeling at all,” Fils said.

Soon after the video was posted on Instagram, Ebden decided to drop a hilarious comment. Responding to Fils’ claims about modeling, the doubles specialist believed that the youngster was lying. “Don’t lie I saw you on posters around Paris @arthur.fils,” the Aussie commented.

Ebden isn’t wrong in calling out the Japan Open 2024 winner. He typically gets more likes on his off-court photos than on-court pictures on Instagram. Further, he has also previously admitted to being influenced by Lewis Hamilton’s fashion sense.

“I like the fashion of Lewis Hamilton and I am trying to [dress] like him. I take inspiration from him,” Fils said.

Considering that he’s been dressing well on and off the court, accompanied by his good looks and great physique, Fils could easily thrive as a model if he wanted to.