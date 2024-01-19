Emma Navarro vs Dayana Yastremska Australian Open Prediction Head-To-Head: American to Continue Run Down Under

Sep 15, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Emma Navarro of the United States hits a backhand against Sofia Kenin of the United States (not pictured) during the semifinals of the San Diego Open at the Barnes Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports and Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska defeated the United State’s Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 in the Billie Jean King Cup in Asheville April 16, 2022. Bjk Cup 04162022 0301

Emma Navarro and Dayana Yastremska are set to clash in the third round at the Australian Open. This will be the first clash between the duo. Navarro and Yastremska are two of the most in-form players in the world right now. Hence, there is no surprise that the match is attracting a lot of interest.

Advertisement

Emma Navarro has been in fine form throughout the Australian Open. The world number 26 needed three sets in her first two matches in the tournament. The America defeated Xiyu Wang in the first round 6-1, 6-7, 7-5 to move into the second round. Later, Navarro defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round after coming back from a set down. The American won the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to set up a clash with Dayana Yastremska.

On the other hand, Yastremska has defied all odds to make it to the third round of the Australian Open. The Ukrainian started the tournament as a qualifier and made it to the main draw. Since then, Yastremska has made big strides with her win against Marketa Vondrousova in the first round. The Ukrainian defeated the number seven seed in straights sets to enter the next round. Later, Yastremska defeated Varvara Gracheva to make it to the third round of Australian Open.

Advertisement

This is the first ever meeting between the duo and could be a blockbuster match. The Australian Open has been full of surprises and another upset could be in order, however, Navarro will start as a heavy favorite. The SportsRush predicts Emma Navarro to win in three sets.

Emma Navarro and Dayana Yastremska form coming into the Australian Open

Emma Navarro started her preparation for the Australian Open in Auckland. The American lost the semi-final to Coco Gauff. However, Navarro followed it up with a triumph in Hobart. The American defeated the top seed Elisa Mertens in the final to lift the trophy in Hobart. Since her defeat to Gauff, Navarro is unbeaten in 7 matches coming into her match against Yastremska.

Dayana Yastremska started the Australian Open by competing in the qualifiers. The Ukranian won three matches in the qualifying rounds to make it to the main draw. Yastremska won all her qualifying matches in three sets before winning her Australian Open matches in straight sets. Dayana Yastremska could be set for her biggest challenge yet against Emma Navarro.