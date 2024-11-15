ESPN Veteran Pam Shriver to Exit X, Fans Suggest She Create a BlueSky Pro

Jul 9, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Former player and TV commentator Pam Shriver in attendance as coach for Donna Vekic of Croatia during her match against Lulu Sun of New Zealand on day nine of The Championships. Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Pam Shriver seems to be joining a plethora of other internet users looking to explore different social media applications. Ironically, she announced her departure from X on the same platform and even asked her followers to give suggestions for an alternative option.

“Preparing to leave X and want some feedback to what’s best next steps for tennis peeps?” Shriver wrote.

Preparing to leave X and want some feedback to what’s best next steps for tennis peeps? — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) November 15, 2024

The ESPN pundit didn’t give out a reason behind leaving X in any tweet. However, it is pretty evident that the Democratic Party advocate does not want to support Elon Musk, owner of the platform and a member of Donald Trump’s newly-formed DOGE department.

Instead, the 62-year-old former WTA star has been receiving suggestions from numerous users to switch to “BlueSky”.

Blue Sky looks and feels like old Twitter — Sandy (@nycsandygirl) November 15, 2024

Most of my tennis mutuals are migrating to pic.twitter.com/gvNoEV89Q0 — dgregor (@dgregor55) November 15, 2024

Pam, I would love to see you on BlueSky. So far there’s a good baseball community but I haven’t seen a lot of tennis posting. You could be one of the first! — Karen (@KarenHansonAZ) November 15, 2024

BlueSky is a social media app with the same look and feel as X. The app was formed in 2019 but has been reportedly receiving an insane amount of traction – 2.5 million new users in the past week – since the American Presidential election results came out.

But more importantly, numerous prominent members of the sports industry have also been shifting platforms. Popular journalist Mina Kimes, commentator Rachel Nichols, and podcaster Pablo Torre are merely a few examples. Maybe Shriver could seriously consider migrating to the platform if a few other personalities, like Genie Bouchard, continue to express their dissatisfaction with X.

Bouchard threatened to leave X after her comments were taken out of proportion

Genie Bouchard hasn’t been active on the WTA Tour for the past few years due to lingering injury issues. But she found herself in the headlines during the US Open 2024 for a social media activity that was taken out of proportion.

The Canadian player posted a comment, “Money can’t buy a US Open final”, after Jessica Pegula clinched a spot in the women’s singles finals. Several users assumed that the former World No.5 was taking a jab at Pegula. The misinterpretation of this message led to Bouchard receiving unnecessary criticism.

Genie used a user’s reply to explain how her comment was misconstrued. After making herself crystal clear, she expressed being annoyed at trolls and threatened to leave X.

Literally how? I’m complimenting her, she achieved a GS finals bc of hard work, dedication, etc. not bc of money. You can’t buy your way thru the us open draw. She’s amazing. Leaving this app https://t.co/acmkUx0TSX — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) September 10, 2024

It’s been more than two months since this incident took place, and the Canadian star is still present on the platform, entertaining her 1.5 million followers with constant posts. Should the same situation arise again, it remains to be seen if she will leave the platform for good.