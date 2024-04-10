7-Time Grand Slam Champion Comes Under Fire for Snubbing Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in Huge Carlos Alcaraz Prediction

Mats Wilander has become the latest tennis personality to have received heat from the fans for his opinion on the GOAT debate. The 7-time Grand Slam champion recently predicted that Carlos Alcaraz would go on to become the most popular player in the sport after Roger Federer. The GOAT debate has always been about Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. But Wilander snubbed the Spaniard and the Serb to hype up Alcaraz and place a huge expectation on him.

Advertisement

Wilander, while working for Eurosport during the Monte Carlo Masters 2024, claimed that statistics were not a criteria for the young Spaniard but it is more about the way his presence has shaped the sport. But fans have reminded him on social media that tennis is not a popularity sport but about who wins more and has a great impact on the sport.

Advertisement

Fans have also begun questioning the legacy of Wilander in the game. His comments come as a surprise also largely because he has been vocal in his support for Rafael Nadal on numerous occasions. Wilander had praised Djokovic too during his 2021 French Open winning campaign. Although again, he outrageously claimed back in the mid-2010s that the Serbian had a chance of being the best player of all time on clay.

Advertisement

Carlos Alcaraz sparks career concerns after injury at Monte Carlo Masters

The 2024 Monte Carlo Masters has seen one of the biggest names exit the event. Alcaraz has withdrawn from the event due to an injury on his right arm. The young Spaniard was set to play against Felix Auger-Aliassime but will now take a rest to recover. It is the second time this season that Alcaraz has been affected by an injury.

The 20-year-old suffered an ankle injury in his right leg during his opening match at the Rio Open. He conceded a walkover after having only played two games in the match.

Despite being ranked No. 3 on the ATP Tour at such a young age, Alcaraz’s career has already been affected by a string of injuries. He has a long way to go if he wants to be among the greatest players of all time.

The 2-time Grand Slam champion will hope to recover soon and play more matches on clay. He has had a bad start to the season this time and needs to be fit for the rest of the year. Alcaraz will have to defend 2000 points for his Wimbledon title this year and also prepare for the Paris Olympics.