French Open 2024 director Amelie Mauresmo Accused of Being a Hypocrite By Leading Tennis Podcast Over 2022 Promise

Image Credits: Jun 30, 2014; London, United Kingdom; Amelie Mauresmo the coach for Andy Murray (GBR) during the match against Kevin Anderson (RSA) on day seven of the 2014 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The French Open 2024 has been subject to many controversies and those have intensified with many discussions about them in the tennis world. Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo is taking the brunt of all criticisms, even as she remains unfazed. The Tennis Podcast is one major media platform in particular, which has no mercy for Mauresmo as they have slammed her bluntly for her decision-making.

One of the biggest problems in this year’s French Open has been the poor management and organization of the tournament. More than anything, it is the scheduling of the matches that go on till very late at night. For example, the Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti match was over by 3:07 am local time. It completely drained both the players as it played a role in the defending champion calling for a walkover before his quarter-final clash against Casper Ruud.

Back in 2022, Mauresmo had promised to work on the scheduling issues surrounding the Grand Slam and urged fans to give her more time. Two years later though, no solutions have been implemented.

Here’s a part of the discussion from The Tennis Podcast featuring Catherine Whitaker, David Law and Matt Roberts:

“Nothing has changed on our feelings from last year and 2022, except that they are incredibly even more heightened and even more sad and disappointed and pretty incredulous that we’ve somehow managed to go backwards on the lowest possible starting point. It’s a disgrace.”

They were talking about how the scheduling of the French Open has become worse than ever and it’s affecting women’s tennis more than men’s tennis. The ladies’ matches are either getting delayed or also finishing later than expected.

“I just can’t see how you (Mauresmo) can’t that it would be a good idea to improve on those first two years. And to actually come out here and just slap women’s tennis in the face, metaphorically, and by just not even giving them one. Just not caring is really embarrassing, I think, for the tournament. It’s embarrassing for Amelie Mauresmo,” the podcasters further added.

In 2022, new French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo was asked about unequal scheduling & placement of men’s & women’s matches. Her response: ‘Give me time.’ Two years later, the gap has widened. Listen to the full discussion https://t.co/Il45KaJoe1#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/lHd7JO2Sfo — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) June 5, 2024

This is affecting men’s and women’s players and many like Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz have spoken extensively on the matter. The odd timings have also not been helpful for fans and viewers watching matches at home from around the world.

Interestingly, the Tennis Podcast used this issue to highlight the hypocrisy of Amelie Mauresmo as she took no time in approving a surprising ban on alcohol at the French Open. Even if it might have been aimed to control unruly crowds, but alcohol should be at the bottom of their list of concerns as this tournament has attracted other major controversies as well.

Amelie Mauresmo Has Been a Let Down for More Than One Reason

Besides imposing an alcohol ban, it was Amelie Mauresmo who approved the introduction of a head cam from the umpire’s chair. Ironically, one of her former pupils, Andy Murray has been one of the biggest critics of this innovation, calling it laughable and unnecessary.

Instead, fans and pundits have called for the French Open to introduce the electronic line calling technology at the Grand Slam after seeing some questionable decisions from line judges and chair umpires. The Grand Slam has also been a disappointment for players like Novak Djokovic, who minced no words while playing on the court, about how slippery the surface had become.

Many also believe that 14-time champion Rafael Nadal was given a harsh draw, as he had to take on the now 4-time semifinalist and World No.4, Alexander Zverev in his first round match. Nadal made a return to his favorite tournament after a year and it was supposed to be his last appearance at Roland Garros. However, the organisers did not seem to bother about the Spaniard and his fans, which is why his loss resulted in a huge public outcry.

When it comes to crowds and the viewing experience from the stands, observers on social media noticed that many seats were left empty for a lot of the matches featuring top players as well. This made many fans ridicule the French Open for lying by portraying on their website that all the seats were sold out from before, for most of the matches.

A lot better was expected from Amelie Mauresmo, who is not only French but has also played the sport professionally in the past. It was believed that she would understand the perspective of both players and fans when it comes to making decisions that are in their best interests. Apart from that, Mauresmo would have a good understanding of the business and the politics surrounding the sport.

Instead of making the Grand Slam raise its standards, she seems to have caused more problems and her position is now under severe scrutiny and criticism.

Will the next year finally see a change? Time will tell.