FRIENDS Star Courteney Cox Congratulates Tennis Favorite Iga Swiatek For WTA Finals Qualification

World number 1 women’s singles tennis star Iga Swiatek has garnered immense love from the tennis world. However, interestingly, the Polish star is also loved by people who don’t belong to the tennis world explicitly. The 5-time grand slam champion is adored by various stars from the entertainment industry and they have never shied away from publicly accepting their admiration for her.

Most recently, Courtney Cox, popular for the role of Monica Geller in the ’90s show F.R.I.E.N.D.S., went out of her way to tell her that she misses her. In a video message to Iga, Cox congratulated the world number 1 for her fourth consecutive WTA Finals and said, “Congratulations Iga, four years in a row qualifying for the WTA Finals. I mean, come on, that’s incredible. But then again, so are you. I miss you. Have fun!”

The 4-time Roland Garros champion was left in awe of the message and found it ‘cute’. “Oh my god, that’s so cute. She misses me,” Iga reacted.

The friendship between the two started when Cox took to her Instagram and shared a video of her playing tennis and captioned it, “Hold on…I wasn’t ready!” The Polish star decided to engage with the F.R.I.E.D.S’ star and commented, “If we’d play doubles together no one would have you.. just saying…” Courtney then invited Swiatek to ‘come over’ for a game and together they could take over the tennis court.

However, no one knew this banter would turn into reality when ahead of the 2024 French Open, both Courtney and Iga met for a friendly game. The Polish star’s sportswear partner, On, a brand backed by Roger Federer, organized the kit unveil for her. A part of the event was inviting Courtney to do so along with Iga, and the two followed it with a not-so-competitive tennis game.

Their meeting further strengthened their bond as the on-screen Monica called Iga her ‘new favorite friend.’ The American actor took to her social media and shared a clip from the friendly match, in which she got the better of the Polish by scoring off a volley which Iga failed to return. She captioned it, “The one where I got a volley past the number 1 player in the world. My new favorite friend.”

The actor is not the only one from the tennis world who is in awe of Iga’s tennis skills. Earlier, she had received applause from none other than the American singing sensation Taylor Swift. Iga, who attended Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Liverpool, received a handwritten note from the singer for her French Open 2024 victory.

Sharing a selfie with the note, Iga took to her Twitter and wrote, “Yes, I cried many times during the show. Yes, it was incredible. You are amazing @taylorswift13.”

Iga’s fan following seems to grow with every match she plays, and it seems like only a matter of time before she has almost every major celebrity on her side when she takes to the court.