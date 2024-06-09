Has Carlos Alcaraz Developed a Superstition at French Open 2024? Spaniard’s Recent Posts Raise Eyebrows

Apart from being a brute force on the tennis court, Carlos Alcaraz has entertained fans in numerous other ways outside the four lines as well. Throughout the course of the French Open 2024, Alcaraz has been dancing and obliging the tournament organizers with great content. Additionally, the Spaniard has also been extremely active on social media, engaging with fans. His sudden usage increase of social media has fans believing that the 21-year-old has developed a superstition.

Several athletes, Carlos Alcaraz included, are subjected to unnecessary hate on social media. To prevent trolls and detractors from affecting their mental well-being, several players take a break from social media, especially during an event as crucial as a Grand Slam. However, Alcaraz has been more active on X (formerly “Twitter) and Instagram than usual.

The El Palmar native’s social media activity, X in particular, has intrigued fans the most. Since winning his quarter-final bout against Stefanos Tsitsipas, the youngster has constantly been putting out tweets only filled with emojis. Considering that he kept winning matches, this mini-tradition kept going.

— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) June 4, 2024

❤️ — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) June 7, 2024

☀️ — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) June 8, 2024

Seems like Carlos is putting out these low-effort tweets to save his energy for the court. But at the same time, he’s done a great job of keeping his fans engaged. If he was to win the French Open 2024, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him continue this ‘superstition’ in every tournament that he participates in.

After a huge struggle, Alcaraz seems to have mastered the social media game perfectly.

Carlos Alcaraz Is Great at Engaging With His Fans via Social Media

Being one of the younger players on tour, Carlos Alcaraz is able to connect with his fans better than many others. However, Alcaraz has also learned different ways to interact with his fans other than the usage of social media.

During the Indian Wells 2024, he simply wrote “Tudum” on the camera lens after one of his matches. This action of his left fans curious. However, it was later discovered that Carlos used a smart way to announce that Netflix was going to release a documentary on him in 2025.

Alcaraz winning the French Open 2024 will have Netflix satisfied. With Carlitos being one of the most successful players on tour, his popularity will only be increasing. As a result, the documentary will garner more eyeballs.