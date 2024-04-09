Danielle Collins Breaks Major Tennis Stereotype As Adorable Pet Dog Quincy Goes Viral on Social Media

Jan 16, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Danielle Collins of the United States plays a shot against Angelique Kerber (not pictured) of Germany in Round 1 of the Women’s Singles on Day 3 of the Australian Open tennis at Rod Laver Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Danielle Collins has been playing incredibly well this season on the WTA Tour. She has acknowledged the presence of her dog, Quincy as a reason for her success in the sport. Collins spends most of her time with her rescue dog, Quincy when she is not busy playing matches.

Collins has even brought Quincy on the courts and both were seen during the Charleston Open. This is a rarity as normally, tennis players who play professionally, do not get their pets along even for celebrations. Tennis stars are expected to keep up with rules and traditions and have a standard way of celebration. However, Collins has shown that players can nowadays be relatable in certain situations and they should not shy away from bringing their pets and showing their love to them in public if allowed.

Quincy stole the limelight at Charleston Open 2024 as Collins was showered with love after winning the title.

Quincy was running and playing on the court and joined Collins in celebrating her much-deserved victory at Charleston. The American had only dropped a set the whole week while capturing the fourth title of her career. She earned a paycheck of $142,000 and 500 ranking points while collecting her second title of the season.

Collins had earlier this year announced that the 2024 season would be her final one on the WTA Tour. Her results have been impressive since the start of the year. She is currently ranked a career-best No.15. Collins has won two titles within four months of the tour for the first time in her career.

The 30-year-old will be retiring this season to spend time with her family. Collins mentioned her intentions to start a family with her boyfriend, Bryan Kipp, a former college player. She will also be able to spend time in her residence in Florida and can finally rest after travelling constantly on the tour.

Collins has now earned $8,234,276 in terms of career prize money. She has earned over $5,000,000 through endorsements and sponsorship deals according to Celebrity Net Worth. Collins completed ten years on the tour in 2024 and will spend quality time with her dogs from next season. She will be hoping to add more members to her pet kingdom.

Danielle Collins and her love for pets

Collins has a lot of plans to be executed after retirement from the WTA Tour this year. She can finally spend time without worrying about the schedule. The World No.15 has four dogs, Scout, Lola, Harper, and Quincy. While Quincy has been used to public attention, the rest of the pack is yet to make an appearance on the tour.

Collins has always talked about the importance of her dogs in her family. She takes care of Quincy while Scout, Lola and Harper are taken care of by her parents. She considers Quincy as her son and his presence helped her win the Miami Masters this year.

The four-time title winner will hopefully bring along her Velcro Quincy in upcoming events. Collins could also introduce Scout, Lola and Harper to her fans which can add more luck in her farewell year on the tour.