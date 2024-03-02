How Much is Andrey Rublev’s Net Worth?

Andrey Rublev is ranked No.6 in the ATP rankings in the men’s singles category in the world. Rublev has won 15 ATP titles in his career so far. His on-field and off-field success has helped him achieve a decent amount of wealth so far. According to reports, the estimated Andrey Rublev net worth stands at $5 million USD.

Advertisement

Andrey Rublev is a star off-court as well as on it. The Russian has signed various deals with Nike who used to sponsor his shirt and shoes. The 26-year-old also has a deal with Head who sponsor his racquets.

Rublev has earned a handsome amount of $22,171,876 in prize money earnings throughout his career.

Advertisement

Andrey Rublev net worth and other details

NET WORTH $5 million USD DOB 20 October, 1997 NATIONALITY Russian MARITAL STATUS Single OCCUPATION Tennis player PRIZE MONEY $22,171,876 USD SPONSORS Nike, Head, Bvlgari, Penhaligon

Andrey Rublev defaulted for outburst at the Dubai Tennis Championships

Andrey Rublev was facing Alexander Bublik in a blockbuster semi-final at the Dubai Tennis Championships. In the deciding third set, Rublev was extraordinarily defaulted for a rant towards the lines judge. Chaos followed since and the Russian was defaulted and fined heavily for his unsportsmanlike gesture towards the judge.

In the deciding set of the semi-final, Andrey Rublev was down 6-5 when he ranted at a line judge. The Russian was angry with a ball, which was out, was called wrongly in by the umpire. The 26-year-old was near the face of the umpire and let out his frustration. Later, during the break, ATP supervisor Roland Herfel and the line judge both talked to Rublev and decided to default him for unsportsmanlike behavior.

Both Andrey Rublev and Alexander Bublik objected to this decision but could not stop the Russian from getting knocked out in the semis. Due to his disqualification, Rublev will lose all his points from this week and the prize money of the tournament. Also, the Russian will drop out of the top 5 of the ATP rankings from next week.