How Much Money did Andre Agassi Win in His Career?

Sep 5, 2018; New York, NY, USA; International Tennis Hall of Famer and former US Open champion Andre Agassi acknowledges the crowd during a changeover in the match between Marin Cilic of Croatia and Kei Nishikori of Japan (both not pictured) in a quarter-final match on day ten of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Agassi is one of the most famous tennis stars on the planet. The American, at the peak of his powers, was one of the most charismatic players in the game. Agassi has won multiple titles throughout his career and made big chunk of his money through it. The answer to how much money did Andre Agassi win is $31,152,975 USD throughout his career in prize money.

The former World No.1 won 8 Grand Slam titles out of a total of 60 ATP titles. Agassi won the Australian Open four times and the US Open twice. The American has also won the French Open and the Wimbledon once in his career.

Moreover, Agassi also guided Team USA to victory at the Davis Cup in 1990, 1992 and 1995. The flamboyant American also has an Olympic gold to his name, which he won at the Olympics in Atlanta in 1996.

Andre Agassi has a net worth of $145 million. The American has been one of the most marketable stars throughout his career. One of the masterstrokes that determined how much money did Andre Agassi win out of the tennis court is his business investments and multiple real estate investments in Las Vegas. He is in the Board of Directors in a few companies as well as have given the copyright to use his name to some companies for a whopping fee.

However, Agassi is behind his American rival Pete Sampras in career prize money and net worth. Sampras has a net worth of $150 million, thanks to his incredible success on and off court.

Sampras and Agassi enjoyed a rivalry throughout their career as both the American stars starved for greatness. Eventually, Sampras ended up with 14 Grand Slam titles and edged the rivalry.

Andre Agassi got married to tennis star Steffi Graf. The power couple have been together for more than two decades. Graf was a tennis star on her own right. She won the Career Grand Slam and an Olympic gold medal, while endorsing many brands. Steffi Graf has an estimated net worth of $145 million as well according to multiple media reports.

The sports power couple, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are set to play together again. The duo are pairing up for the upcoming Pickleball Slam 2 in February. Agassi and Graf will play in their doubles match against John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova.

The fans are excited about the prospect of the two American superstars coming together and entertaining them. With the duo still sponsoring many brands, the power couple is set to add more money to their already illustrious kitty and aim to win another $1 million in prize money from the Pickleball Slam 2.