How Pat Cash Was the Originator of the Carlos Alcaraz Champions Climb Which Went Viral After Wimbledon 2024 Win

Carlos Alcaraz impressed the sporting world with a shocking straight sets win over Novak Djokovic during the Wimbledon 2024 finals. While Alcaraz’s dominant 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 victory was entertaining, his post-match activities received almost equal attention.

As the Spaniard took social media by storm for celebrating with his team in the stands, it is worth noting that former Wimbledon champion from Australia, Pat Cash was the originator of the same.

As soon as Alcaraz finished exchanging pleasantries following the 2-hour and 27-minute encounter, he made his way to the stands. Right after acknowledging John McEnroe for almost breaking the roof of the commentary box, the El Palmar native embraced the win with his team and family members.

Alcaraz owes his iconic celebration to Cash. After defeating Ivan Lendl in the 1987 finals, Cash pulled off such a celebration for the first time in the history of a traditional competition like Wimbledon.

In his autobiography, Cash revealed his hatred towards Lendl and also explained the real reasons behind his unconventional celebration.

“Growing up I’d always seen myself as just a normal Aussie kid who liked rock and roll music, football and girls but I suppose I was just a little bit left of centre. I was kind of crazy and always tried to be a little bit different. My family upbringing had never involved a lot of hugging but I had it in my head that if I ever won Wimbledon I would show the world how much I actually felt for those people. I wanted to be with them in the most memorable minutes of my life and the most public way of showing my thanks was to do it in this greatest arena in tennis. So off I went. “I don’t know if anyone tried to stop me. If they did, too bad,” Cash wrote, per Replay Tennis.

Since Pat Cash, per Wimbledon, 14 players (until 2014) followed suit. The list includes esteemed tennis personalities such as Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, Maria Sharapova, and Andy Murray among others. However, Rafael Nadal’s champion’s climb was one of the most iconic ones.

Before Alcaraz, Nadal pulled off the Cash celebration perfectly

After defeating Roger Federer 6–4, 6–4, 6–7, 6–7, 9–7 in what is regarded as one of the greatest tennis matches ever, Nadal couldn’t hold back his emotions. Adding the Wimbledon trophy to his resume, Nadal was understandably ecstatic.

The southpaw was still energetic and athletic enough to climb over the commentary box and hug the members present in his box. Further, Rafa also ensured to greet Spanish Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia in the crowd.

Alcaraz’s 2024 celebration was reminiscent of Nadal’s 2008 celebration, clearly indicating that the torch has been passed on to the next generation.