Iga Świątek Reflects on Her “Weird, Bittersweet” Olympic Campaign After Winning Bronze for Poland

Iga Świątek’s run at the 2024 Olympics didn’t exactly go as planned. Even though she came away with a historic bronze medal, which marked Poland’s first-ever Olympic tennis medal, the journey was full of ups and downs.

In a recent interview, Iga opened up about her feelings, calling the whole experience “weird” and “bittersweet.” She admitted that while she was proud to bring home a medal for her country, the tournament didn’t unfold quite the way she hoped.

“It was tough,” she said. “Winning bronze is great, but I had my eyes set on gold. But now after sometime i can appreciate it more and uh it means even more. Because i put things in perspective and that this medal is something special”

Despite the bittersweet nature of it, the bronze win was hugely significant—not just for Iga but for Poland as well. After her final match, Świątek couldn’t hold back the tears, visibly emotional after securing the win.

It was clear how much the medal meant to her, not only as a personal achievement but also as a moment of pride for her country. While the gold eluded her, Świątek’s bronze was still a massive win, both for her and for Polish tennis. Fans across Poland celebrated her achievement, and it’s clear that despite the “bittersweet” nature of her campaign, the win holds a special place in her heart.

Iga Świątek’s Grueling Schedule: Fatigue Starting To Show

Iga Świątek has been on a non-stop rollercoaster of matches since May, starting with her dominant run at the French Open, where she clinched her fifth Grand Slam title. After that, she rolled right into the ATP tournaments that followed, and by June, she was back on the big stage at Wimbledon.

However, the relentless schedule started to catch up with her when she was upset by Yulia Putintseva. A match where Świątek herself blamed fatigue as the major factor for her performance.

In the post-match interview, she said,

“For sure, I felt like my energy level went down a little bit in the second set. I couldn’t really get back up. I’m not going to make this mistake again. After such a tough clay court season, I really must have my recovery.”

The intense back-to-back tournaments continued as Iga pushed through the Olympics, fighting for Poland and ultimately winning a bronze medal. Though proud of her achievement, the packed schedule didn’t leave her much time to recover, and she’s since been prepping for the ATP tour and the upcoming US Open.

With so many matches in such a short span, it’s no wonder that Świątek is feeling the effects of the grind. As the US Open approaches, all eyes will be on her to see if she can recharge and make another deep run.