Is Nick Kyrgios Holger Rune’s Best Friend on the ATP Tour? Dane’s Latest Revelations Showcase Their Bond

Thanks to the addition of the ATP Tour’s latest social media segment titled “Down The T”, fans get to learn about the bond between the players. As noticed in the latest rapid-fire interview between the host Sharmarke Mohamud and Holger Rune, from what the latter’s responses suggest, it seems as though Nick Kyrgios is his best friend on the tour.

Mohamud asked Rune a bunch of questions that required to be answered by associating a player with that particular label. Apart from regarding Kyrgios as the “biggest trash talker” in the game, the Danish youngster also revealed the great relationship that the two share.

After giving it a good amount of thought, Rune also picked the Aussie player-turned-commentator as the “one guy he’d call in an emergency”. The host encapsulated every tennis enthusiast’s reaction by seeming to be in disbelief. However, the 21-year-old justified his selection by revealing the love that the two share.

“Nick Kyrgios… Yes, I would (call him). He trusts me, we have a good bond,” Rune answered.

No other player to participate in the same segment picked Kyrgios for this particular answer. But it seems like Rune is rewarding the Canberra native with the selection for the constant support that the latter has provided to him.

Kyrgios backed Rune during the infamous altercation with Stan Wawrinka

Holger Rune left the tennis community in a frenzy when he indulged in an altercation with Stan Wawrinka at the Indian Wells 2023. This was their first meeting since the Paris Masters 2022 when the veteran had asked the youngster to “stop acting like a baby on court”.

After losing in the Round of 32 at Indian Wells, Rune had some words directed to the multiple-time Grand Slam winner. An evidently frustrated Rune said:

“You’ve got nothing to say now?”

Rune was attacked by tennis enthusiasts all over the world for his disrespectful comments towards the veteran. However, Nick Kyrgios was among the biggest names to back the Monaco resident. Sharing a clip of the incident on his Instagram Story, Kyrgios wrote:

“Hahahaha yeah all good when you win….. typical. @holgerrune with you my brother”

The two great friends haven’t played against each other yet. If and when they do face each other at a competitive level, it’ll be interesting to see their on-court behavior with each other.