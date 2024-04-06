Ben Shelton Plays Iconic Rafael Nadal Shot On The Way To First-Ever Clay Court Semi-Final of His Career: WATCH

Ben Shelton has had a pleasantly surprising start to the clay court season. While he’s known for his unreturnable first serves and dominant forehand winners, Shelton has struggled on clay courts throughout his young career. However, his performance at the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships 2024 says otherwise as he breezes to the semifinals in Houston, Texas. And there was one instance where Shelton cannot be blamed for reminding many of a young Rafael Nadal.

After defeating Zizou Bergs in the second round of the ATP 250 tournament, Ben Shelton was matched up against fellow countryman Brandon Nakashima in the quarterfinals. Even though the southpaw didn’t allow Nakashima to break him, Shelton seemed to be struggling right from the get-go. However, by the 6th game of the first set, the former Florida Gator seemed to have found his rhythm.

The 21-year-old won the first set 7-5, but Nakashima forced a tiebreak in the second set. Apart from saving two set points, Ben also had unarguably the best point of the encounter.

During the third point of the tiebreak, Nakashima had an accurate wide serve, forcing Shelton to almost play the shot from beyond the doubles sideline. Following yet another shot to Ben’s backhand, Nakashima decided to slice it to the other end of the court. While the majority of the fans were almost certain that the World No.92 would win the point, Shelton pulled off a stunner and got the first break.

Over the course of Rafael Nadal’s illustrious career, the Spaniard has pulled off such running forehand slap-shot winners from the baseline on numerous occasions. Seeing the left-handed Shelton do the same couldn’t prevent fans from comparing the shot to Nadal’s patented forehand.

Who will Ben Shelton play in the semifinals?

Ben Shelton will participate in his first-ever semifinals on clay court tonight. The World No.16 has had a great run in the tournament, but will now face the wrath of Tomás Martín Etcheverry.

Apart from participating in two clay court tournaments – the Cordoba Open 2024 & the Argentina Open 2024 – before playing the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships 2024, Etcheverry has been in great form.

After demolishing Daniel Galan 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the tournament, the Argentine was in the lead – 6-3, 0-1 – before America’s Michael Mmoh retired in the quarterfinals.

The semi-final clash is set to be an exciting tie between the two youngsters. While Etcheverry might be the favorite due to the clay experience advantage he has over his opponent, Shelton is extremely equipped with enough firepower and is technically sound to orchestrate an upset.