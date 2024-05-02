Jannik Sinner Superfan Comes Up With Hilarious Novak Djokovic Meme Following Italian Star’s Injury

The tennis community was taken aback when Jannik Sinner withdrew ahead of his quarter-final clash at the Madrid Open 2024. Sinner, who was playing well above his standards on clay during the tournament, saw his hip injury worsen during the third round. The injury has prevented the Italian from lifting the Madrid Open title and participating at the ATP Masters 1000 on his home soil in the coming week. Sinner’s horrific injury merely a few weeks ahead of the French Open 2024 has fans believing that Novak Djokovic could defend his title at the Grand Slam.

One Jannik Sinner fan in particular came up with a meme involving Novak Djokovic, which looks hilarious in the context. He reasoned that with Sinner and Alcaraz both being injured & seeing Holger Rune’s poor form as well as Rafael Nadal on his last legs, all roads seem to be clear for the Serb to lift his 25th Grand Slam title.

The tweet by Sinner’s fan page received a lot of reaction from other tennis supporters. While some agreed with the take, there were a few who believed Djokovic’s subpar form could also lead to the likes of Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev winning their first Grand Slam.

The Vogue video of Novak Djokovic getting prepared for the Laureus Sports Awards seems to be the perfect clip for such a meme. The World No.1 will always be the strong contender in any tournament that he suits up for.

While Djokovic will now have a much better shot at winning the French Open 2024, it’ll be interesting to see how Jannik Sinner prepares himself for the Grand Slam in Paris, which is almost three weeks away.

The Injury to Jannik Sinner Previously Led to Dan Evans Being Slammed on Social Media

It almost seems like some or the other player is talked about more than Jannik Sinner whenever the latter suffers an injury. In this case, social media users have been shedding light on Novak Djokovic’s chances at defending his title at the French Open. But a few months ago, fans ripped apart Great Britain’s Dan Evans.

Back in October 2023, Dan Evans faced off against Jannik Sinner in the Round of 32 at the China Open. Early in the clash, the now World No.2 suffered a thigh injury. Mocking his opponent for the same, Evans was slammed by tennis users across social media.