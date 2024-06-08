Jasmine Paolini Showcases Hidden Talent That Will Make French Open Women’s Final One of Its Kind

Jasmine Paolini’s unexpected run to the finals has arguably been the story of the French Open 2024 so far. Following her win against Mirra Andreeva, Paolini is expected to indulge in a thriller against Iga Swiatek in the women’s singles final on Saturday afternoon. And the Italian has gotten fans excited for the contest by impressing the tennis world with her multi-linguistic skills.

After defeating Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals, Jasmine Paolini had a wholesome exchange with the reporter. During the post-match interview, the 28-year-old spoke fluent Polish and revealed that she was of Polish descent as well.

For those who don’t know, Jasmine Paolini is part Polish and speaks the language fluently. Her dad is Italian and her mom is Ghanaian, Danish, & Polish. We have an all Polish speaking final on our hands. pic.twitter.com/mfcK3qSqip — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 6, 2024

It is believed that Jasmine Paolini said the following in Polish at the interaction –

“Iga is an unbelievable player. So young, but so many achievements and Grand Slams. “She’s doing well week by week, and that’s not easy. I have huge respect for her, my goal is to step on the court and try to enjoy the match, the moment.”

A (sort of) an all-Pole final at Roland Garros is the first time fans will get to witness something of this sort in the tournament’s history in the Open Era.

Paolini has been heard speaking in Italian as well as English. In all likelihood, she will be conversing with Iga in Polish before they step onto the Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Apart from Jasmine being part of an all-Pole finale, she has also managed to join the history books by becoming only the second player ever to participate in two finals in a single edition of the French Open.

Jasmine Paolini Will Aim to Replicate Mary Pierce’s Feat

Jasmine Paolini has had an impressive run in the singles draw. However, it is worth noting that the 5 ft 4 inches tall player has also reached the finals of the doubles draw. This feat has only been accomplished once previously in French Open history.

In 2000, Mary Pierce reached the finals of both events – singles and doubles – at the same French Open. The hometown superstar would go on to defeat Conchita Martínez 6-2, 7-5. After that, Mary Pierce partnered with Martina Hingis to demolish the Virginia Ruano Pascual-Paola Suárez team 6-2, 6-4 in the women’s doubles finals.

It will be an extremely difficult task for Jasmine to upset Iga Swiatek and win the women’s singles title. However, the Italian pairing of Paolini and Sara Errani is more than capable of defeating Coco Gauff and Kateřina Siniaková on Sunday.

Jasmine Paolini will look to end her memorable campaign at the French Open 2024 by lifting the winner’s trophy in at least one event and stamp her authority as one of the fastest rising stars on the WTA Tour.