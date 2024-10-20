Mirra Andreeva’s Intense Reaction After Losing to Daria Kasatkina Goes Viral, Fans Laud Their Camaraderie

Daria Kasatkina and Mirra Andreeva gave fans an entertaining evening at Yinzhou Tennis Center with their thrilling match at the Ningbo Open final. While their fierce battle captivated the audience, it was a touching moment between the two that left an equally lasting impression on those present.

While Kasatkina took home the trophy on Sunday, Andreeva had to settle for the runner-up spot despite making a commendable comeback. Overwhelmed by the loss, Andreeva broke into tears at the post-match presentation.

Upon seeing this, Kasatkina ran to the stage to hug her fellow Russian and comfort her. Fans adored this touching moment and praised Daria for her sportsmanship.

Cheering up her friend @DKasatkina consoles Andreeva on the podium in Ningbo after a close-fought battle #NingboOpen pic.twitter.com/Z24w8QF5AC — wta (@WTA) October 20, 2024

Aww Dasha such a sweetheart. ❤️ — LaWanda (@lawanda50) October 20, 2024

Pure class by Daria, this is sport at its best. — ahmed | (@appleaddicto) October 20, 2024

Kastakina is such a beautiful person and wonderful to have on the tour! Her video blog is also excellent! — MURRAY (@murray_nyc) October 20, 2024

Before the heartfelt moment, supporters were treated to a rollercoaster contest between the two Russians. Kasatkina dominated the first set, winning it 6-0 with ease. Andreeva fought back, taking the second set 6-4, pushing the match into a decider. The final set was a close battle, but Kasatkina eventually bagged it 6-4 to clinch the trophy.

Kasatkina showers praise on Andreeva

In the post-match interview, the Ningbo Open champion was over the moon following the triumph. After an impressive opening set performance, she admitted to loosening up a bit in the second, which allowed Andreeva to take control of the match.

Praising her opponent’s ‘never give up’ mentality, she explained that winning the final set felt like a miracle.

“She’s this kind of player who never gives up, and to win any point, you have to almost die on court. It was the case, and honestly I feel like it’s a miracle, the third set,” said Kasatkina.

With this, world number 11 has won her second WTA title of the year, having won the 2024 Eastbourne International in June.

The year has been quite successful for the world number 11. Not only did she add two WTA titles to her name, but she also remained consistent, making deep runs in many tournaments. Her victory over world number two, Aryna Sabalenka, at the 2024 French Open stands out as the highlight of the year.

This consistency was evident in her successful run in Ningbo. The final on Sunday was a perfect blend of fierce competition on the court and genuine respect off it. While both players delivered a nail-biting contest for fans, they proved that mutual respect can thrive alongside intense rivalry.