NCAA Slammed For Rule Which Could Deny Under-18 Champion Matt Forbes $100,000 US Open Prize Money

Tennis phenom Matt Forbes has had the highlight of his young career by winning the USTA Boys’ 18s national championship. This success will significantly benefit Forbes as he books a spot in the main draw of the US Open 2024. Unfortunately, this memorable moment in his career will not gain him any monetary advantage due to the NCAA’s rule.

The 18-year-old enjoyed the biggest victory of his career, defeating Jack Kennedy 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 to be the USTA’s 18s national championship. By the virtue of this win, Forbes receives a spot in the main draw of the US Open 2024. However, he will have to forfeit the $100,000 prize money for the first round due to his commitment to the University of Michigan State.

US OPEN BOUND Matt Forbes is this year’s USTA Boys’ 18s national champion! He’ll be the first Spartan to play in the US Open. #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/a1bTjApU8x — Michigan State Men’s Tennis (@MSU_MTennis) August 11, 2024

According to an NCAA rule, the teenager will have to forgo any amount that he wins at the Grand Slam if he wants to retain his college eligibility.

The silly state of college athletics: Matt Forbes, an incoming Michigan State freshman, will have to decline the $100K US Open first round prize money to retain eligibility. If a MSU collective wants to pay him $100k instead…totally fine. https://t.co/H5Sz0lC6Ai — John (@JTweetsTennis) August 12, 2024

With college athletes still being allowed to earn money with the introduction of the NIL (name, image, and likeliness) deal, fans find it appalling that Forbes can’t pocket his prize money.

This shit needs to be fixed yesterday. Give it up @NCAA y’all lost. Amateurism is dead https://t.co/wSeIBCPlW3 — Earl in Accounting (@HumpA_55) August 12, 2024

We’ve completely and illogically lost our way. The @ncaa and conferences couldn’t possibly have played this entire thing wrong. This is the absolute height of idiocy and lack of common sense. https://t.co/JF83Pc3HTc — Jay Perry (@jay_perry) August 12, 2024

you can’t have this make sense.

Prize money? Off your head!

NIL? Here’s a quiet $100K. https://t.co/6dQZM0xtsc — David (Here4theDumpsterFire) Stanley (@DStan58) August 12, 2024

Fans also hope for Forbes to be fairly compensated through “collectives”.

Keeping aside the monetary fiasco, playing at the US Open 2024 will be great exposure for the youngster. Even if Forbes fails to clinch any wins in New York, a decent performance at the Grand Slam will boost his morale and also see him in the main draws of other ATP-level tournaments in the future.

With the success that Ben Shelton is now witnessing early in his career, Forbes could also have the same career trajectory as he decides to spend the next few years of his life playing college tennis.