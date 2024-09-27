UTR Sports’ Video of Tennis Player Throwing Racket Angrily at Doubles Opponent Goes Viral

Tennis is not a physical sport. Hence, fans do not witness altercations between opponents as they do in basketball or soccer games. However, with tempers flaring during matches, tennis also has its fair share of quarrels, as shown by a recent video that is rapidly circulating on social media.

UTR Sports, a venture that is followed by the likes of Novak Djokovic on Instagram, shared a video of a tennis player getting livid after being hit by the ball during a doubles encounter and it went viral in no time.

Despite the ongoing Asian Swing, a non-ATP or WTA-related video has taken the tennis world by storm. During a practice doubles match between UTR Sports-backed players, a lady had an outburst on the court. This outburst was caused after her opponent hit the ball at her during an encounter at the net.

Despite the opponent having the courtesy of apologizing for hitting her with the ball, the lady tossed her racket in anger and constantly cursed at her opponent after the conclusion of the point.

“The f*** is wrong with you, you piece of s***?! F*** you, f*** you, f*** you! Are you f*****g real? F*** off,” the lady said in a profanity-laced comment directed at her opponent.

The clip instantly blew up within minutes of it being posted. Apart from 3+ million views, the post also accumulated 85,000+ likes. A majority of the 4,600+ comments were trolling the lady for being short-tempered. Social media enthusiasts also called her out for the same, asking her not to be placed close to the net if she didn’t want to be hit.

Apart from users standing up for the opponent, some even claimed that their teammate must have been embarrassed and could’ve immediately offered to forfeit the match.

Popular individuals from the tennis community also reacted to the same clip. Belgium’s Yannick Mertens, who mainly plays on the ATP Challenger Tour, claimed that it was time for this lady to switch sports. “Better find another sport,” Mertens wrote.

The lady in question was slammed by most tennis lovers for this behavior. pic.twitter.com/kzt5gP2c6R — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) September 27, 2024

The backlash has been massive! pic.twitter.com/k29bj2f7uJ — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) September 27, 2024

Donald Young Jr., who recently retired following a loss in the US Open 2024 mixed doubles finals, also supported the man. “That was kinda the right play,” the former doubles specialist wrote.

A tennis player has gone viral in a video filled with obscenities! pic.twitter.com/COfm0lfnaM — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) September 27, 2024

Professional tennis players do get frustrated, abusive, and even break their rackets out of anger. And the latest incident has most certainly benefitted UTR Sports’ social media pages.

UTR Sports is a venture dedicated to helping players improve their game in the sports of tennis and pickleball in terms of analytics, data, and rankings as well as by booking courts in the United States for practicing or playing.

This private venture has 95,500 followers on Instagram which include some of the biggest names in tennis like Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton, Rick Macci, and Patrick Mouratoglou. On X, it has 17,200 followers, featuring the likes of Billie Jean King, Patrick McEnroe, Brad Gilbert, and Darren Cahill, showing that it is extremely popular in the United States.