“Novak Djokovic is Not Going to Be That Motivated For Anything Again”: Leading Podcaster Downplays Serb’s Chances For Better 2025 Season

Novak Djokovic’s 2024 season has been full of ups and downs. Despite a subpar campaign compared to his usual high standards, he added the only thing missing from his trophy cabinet, an Olympic gold. Having won all the major Grand Slams and tournaments, questions about his motivation have emerged.

In the latest episode of the Tennis podcast, host Matt Roberts discussed how the highlight of Novak’s season came in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Since an Olympic gold was the last achievement missing from Djokovic’s collection, the 24-time Grand Slam champion fought fiercely throughout the tournament, including in the final against Carlos Alcaraz, to secure it.

However, his recent performances suggest that Djokovic needs an ‘edge’ to overcome the young duo of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Looking toward his future, Roberts believes that winning another Grand Slam isn’t something the Serbian star is focused on or motivated by anymore.

“I don’t think he’s ever going to be that motivated for anything again in his entire career. An extra slam would be great. It would be a real bonus, but I think an Olympic gold was a need,” said the host.

Djokovic’s challenges post Federer, Murray and Nadal

The departure of Roger Federer and Andy Murray from professional tennis and Rafael Nadal’s imminent retirement pose an additional challenge for Djokovic. Due to the absence of his arch-rivals and the growing dominance of younger players, the Serb is having a difficult time adapting to these changes.

He has struggled to challenge Sinner and Alcaraz in the recent past, hinting that the next generation might be ready to take the reins. Djokovic himself has admitted that a significant part of him left with the retirement of three of his fellow contemporaries, leaving him uncertain about his future.

“When it came officially for Roger a few years ago as well, when he announced retirement and Andy as well this year. It’s overwhelming for me to be honest. I don’t know what to make of it. I still enjoy competing but part of me left with them. A big part of me,” Djokovic said after Rafa’s retirement announcement.

This season marked a significant shift in tennis, as none of the ‘Big Three’ won a Grand Slam title. Sinner and Alcaraz’s rise has paved a new path for the sport, marking the arrival of the next generation of players.

It was a bittersweet year for Djokovic. Despite reaching the finals of Wimbledon and the Shanghai Masters, and securing an Olympic gold, he didn’t perform at his peak in other events. The upcoming season will undoubtedly test Djokovic’s hunger for more trophies.