Novak Djokovic Pays Tribute To NBA Great LeBron James Who Once Shed Tears for Iconic Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal Moment

Novak Djokovic has been trying his hand at various sports in the build-up towards the Australian Open. The Serbian participated in an exhibition event on court and tried his hand at cricket, gymnastics and basketball. The 24-time Grand Slam champion showed off his basketball skills as he channeled his inner LeBron James and celebrated a hoop in typical LeBron style.

Novak Djokovic has always enjoyed basketball. The Serbian has met LeBron James and the duo share a great bond. After his US Open title win in 2023, Djokovic dedicated his victory to the late Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in 2020.

Kobe was a great friend to Djokovic and the World No.1 paid tribute to him, due to his 24th Grand Slam win, which was the basketball legend’s jersey number and his favorite. On Thursday, Djokovic showed off his basketball skills again with the help of Alan Williams and did a LeBron style Slam Dunk to delight the crowd.

LeBron James is considered as one of the greatest NBA players of all-time. However, the American superstar has a connection with tennis too as he posted on his social media account after Federer’s retirement. ‘King James’ took to his Instagram to reshare a video of Roger Federer’s retirement and shed a few tears. After Federer’s final match, James shared a tweet from ESPN featuring Federer and Nadal and wrote the caption, “So AMAZING man!! Damn man”, with tear eyed emojis.

Although Djokovic and LeBron James belong to different sports, they share a similar mentality. Both the sporting icons want to be the best in their respective fields. Not only have the duo made a name for themselves in their respective sports, but also transcended their legacy all over the world.

Novak Djokovic shows off his basketball skills before the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic showed off his skills in front of a packed Rod Laver Arena at a charity event co-hosted by his foundation, the Novak Djokovic Foundation and Tennis Australia. The Serbian juggled the ball before stylish hooping it into the net. The crowd erupted at the sight of their favorite tennis star’s basketball skills.

The Serbian was impressed with his performance and said “Nothing but the net” as he thrilled the crowd with his skills. Djokovic even broke into a ‘giddy’ celebration. The 36-year-old participated in other sporting activities like gymnastics, cricket and running as well.

Now, with the Australian Open just days away, the Serbian would hope to continue with his feel good factor, as he aims to defend his title. The 36-year-old is chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title and an 11th Australian Open title in 2024.