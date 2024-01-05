“Rafael Nadal vs Fernando Verdasco…..Off the Charts!”: Coco Gauff’s Coach Comments Being There Courtside During Legendary Australian Open Semi-Final

Coco Gauff’s coach Brad Gilbert recently recalled getting an opportunity to watch the iconic Rafael Nadal versus Fernando Verdasco match courtside at the Australian Open 2009. The two Spanish stars put on a show for their fans as they played out one of the all-time great Grand Slam semifinals. Rafael Nadal came out on top in a thrilling 5-set match.

Advertisement

Talking about the match, Brad Gilbert said that he was present at the stadium to watch this classic match. The American coach further added it was past midnight and both the players were still giving their best. Gilbert also talked about the incredible forehand shots on display that night by both players. He responded to a viral video which seemed to praise both Verdasco and Nadal, the former for hitting as many as 95 forehand winners. On the other hand, Nadal’s defensive skills continue to be top-class and that contributed to his win in 2009 too.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bgtennisnation/status/1742925210712780878?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal won the second, third and the final set respectively of the semi-final, 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 7-6 (7-2) 6-7 (1-7) 6-4 against Fernando Verdasco. The Spanish superstar was chasing his first-ever Australian Open title and made it to the final against Roger Federer. Nadal looked set to win the match after taking a 2-1 lead after the third set, however, Verdasco showed no signs of giving up by taking the fourth set.

Nadal dominated in the last set but could not find a break point until the last service game. The Spaniard had three match points to seal the match but Verdasco refused to give up and saved two. However, a double fault in the end sealed the win for Rafael Nadal and secured his place in the final.

Both the players hit the floor after a topsy-turvy match which lasted for 5 hours and 14 minutes, which was then a record for the longest semi-final in a Grand Slam. Rafael Nadal went on to win the Australian Open title for the first time with a victory against Roger Federer in the final. The Spaniard won his second Australian Open title in 2022.

Toni Nadal optimistic about Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open 2024

Rafael Nadal is set to return to Grand Slam action after a year out due to injury. The 37-year-old will be unseeded at the Australian Open. The Spanish superstar is currently participating at a tournament in Brisbane to get ready for the first Grand Slam for the year.

Rafael Nadal’s uncle and former coach, Toni Nadal has admitted that Rafa is playing better than he expected. According to Uncle Toni, Nadal could go deep at the Australian Open if he is helped with a good draw. He further added that it will be interesting to see how the Spaniard plays against top ranked players in the world.

Advertisement

“I think you do have options. If Rafael manages to play a few more matches, if in Brisbane he plays with more qualified people and in the Australian Open he has a good draw, essential as he is not seeded, it is possible that he will have a good tournament.”