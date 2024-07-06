Patrick Mahomes Has Sweet Message for Carlos Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe After 5-Set Wimbledon Epic

Wimbledon attracts some of the most esteemed names from different walks of life every year in the stands. NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes is one of those, who chose to watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe Round of 32 match and his choice turned out to be perfect.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback took to X and paid his respects to Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe. Mahomes retweeted a post by Wimbledon that shared his photo in which he was looking dapper in a light grey suit with white lines running through it and had his cool sunglasses on while watching the match.

Mahomes is in London with wife Brittany and kids Sterling and Patrick. He is planning to tour Europe, as well as attend a bunch of sporting events. Wimbledon is just part of that bucket list.

Mahomes admitted on Rob Riggle’s podcast ‘Riggle’s Picks’ that his plan was in the pipeline and in the making before COVID-19 happened. After 4 years, he could go ahead with an European trip.

At Wimbledon, Mahomes was treated to a 3 hours 51 minutes, 5-set marathon between Alcaraz and fellow American, Tiafoe. As a sportsperson, he knows the effort it took from both players to compete. That’s why his ‘respect’ post for them deserves appreciation and is an extension of his love for tennis.

While Mahomes has never revealed his favorite tennis player, American legend John McEnroe compared the NFL star to Alcaraz in an interview. McEnroe had said this before the Spaniard won the Wimbledon 2023 title, since he feels both the champion sportspersons balance being physically and mentally fit and are well-built to have an aura that makes their opponents worry when taking them on.

After Wimbledon, Mahomes plans to attend the British Grand Prix. It starts on July 7 at the Silverstone Circuit in London. As Mahomes leaves Wimbledon, having watched Alcaraz beat Tiafoe, he will remember the match for a long time. This is what makes the tournament special.