Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic’s 2007 ‘Pool Photoshoot’ Goes Viral Ahead of Potential Last Dance

Jul 29, 2024; Paris, France; Novak Djokovic (SRB) shakes hands with Rafael Nadal (ESP) after their match in the men’s tennis sinlges first round during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros. Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Rafael Nadal’s last-ever contest with his fiercest rival, Novak Djokovic, is the talk of the tennis world. As they battle for the third spot at the Six Kings Slam, fans are feeling nostalgic, sharing iconic moments from the past, both on and off the court. One such cherished memory that recently went viral on social media is their underwater photoshoot.

Ahead of the 2007 Monte Carlo Masters, the two players took part in a photoshoot in a swimming pool. However, what was surprising and unique about these pool pictures was the sight of the two players with their racquets, hitting the ball under the water.

When Novak and Rafa did this pool photo shoot in 2007. pic.twitter.com/EKnPyvbW15 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) October 18, 2024

To make it even more hilarious, Djokovic jumped in the pool wearing a tuxedo, while Rafa was in his sporting outfit. Those pictures have gone viral again ahead of their showdown in Riyadh, leaving fans pleasantly surprised. However, they couldn’t stop admiring how ‘iconic’ the shots were.

The relationship between Rafa and Djokovic has changed drastically over the years. Starting as close friends, their bond reportedly soured after the 2010s, but they made peace again in the last phase of their careers.

Rafa-Djokovic relationship

Before 2010, Rafa and Novak shared a tight bond, enjoying beautiful and funny moments both on and off the court. However, after the Serb began to win more frequently, their relationship reportedly deteriorated, as accused by Djokovic’s father.

“Nadal was his best friend while he was winning. When things changed, they were no longer friends. It’s not sporting,” Srdjan Djokovic said in 2013.

But the duo always maintained they had a good relationship and immense respect for each other. They consistently praised each other on every possible occasion, but it was visibly clear that they weren’t as close as they used to be.

However, as the two approached the final phase of their careers, it seemed they let go of any lingering bad blood and became cordial. Their airplane selfie this year, ahead of Indian Wells, took the internet by storm. Fans couldn’t help but gush over the adorable picture of these two legends together.

Djokovic’s reaction to Rafa’s retirement announcement clearly showed how deeply the news affected him. He acknowledged that a “big part” of him left with Rafa, as well as Roger Federer and Andy Murray.