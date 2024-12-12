Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alex de Minaur Make Interesting Phone Screen Time Revelations

Professional athletes have packed schedules filled with practice sessions and business commitments even on non-match days, leaving little room for downtime. Still, some of them make time to stay in touch with family and friends while remaining active on social media, among other things. Thanasi Kokkinakis is one of them, judging from his phone screen time.

As part of the UTS Tour’s social media obligations, Instagram influencer Jeanne Marchi asked players to reveal their screen time. Most of the participants – Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune, and Ugo Humbert – had their screen time between 4-5 hours.

Kokkinakis, however, was an exception. He revealed a high phone usage rate, admitting to a daily screen time of six hours and nine minutes. But he claimed that his screen time had dropped.

“I’m down 44%, I don’t know how. It’s usually nine hours. If I’m a nerd, let me know,” the Australian said.

Reacting to the reel, Kokkinakis also commented on the same Instagram post: “I need to get a life.”

On the other hand, de Minaur had the least screen time of all. The Demon was on his phone for merely 3 hours and 16 minutes, nearly half of Kokkinakis’ figure.

“I live in the moment, guys. I don’t need technology,” Demon boasted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeanne Marchi (@jeanne_marchi)

This highlights the striking contrast between Kokkinakis’ personality and that of his compatriot, de Minaur. It also shows different ways that athletes can engage with life and technology.

However, there has been a lot of discussion in recent years about professional athletes and their use of phones. Dominic Thiem is one of the players who has weighed in on the subject and made some interesting observations.

“Smartphones are definitely harming concentration and focus”: Dominic Thiem

The former Austrian star believes that the rising use of mobile phones might be a distraction for younger players. To back his claim, Thiem pointed to several legendary athletes who thrived in an era free from such digital distractions.

“In those six years (1981 and 1987), you had Roger (Federer), (Lionel) Messi, (Cristiano) Ronaldo, (Lewis) Hamilton, Novak (Djokovic), Andy (Murray), Rafa (Nadal), LeBron James. Then a little bit older, there is Tom Brady and Michael Jordan,” Thiem claimed.

Thiem asserts that it “cannot be a coincidence” and believes that excessive phone usage is starting to have an impact on the current generation.

“Maybe we were like the generation, the first one with the smartphone, which is definitely harming concentration, harming focus,” Thiem claimed.

As with any argument, there are pros and cons. In the fast-paced world of sports, athletes’ lives are all about rigorous training and high-pressure competitions. In such a situation, technology can be beneficial if used properly, or it can be a distraction if it becomes addictive. Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference.