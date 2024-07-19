“They Look Like Mugshots”: Olympics 2024 Organisers Trolled for Website Pictures of Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek Among Biggest Tennis Names

The Olympics, on Thursday, updated their official website by refurbishing information on participating athletes at the Paris 2024 Games with their latest images. However, the images uploaded for tennis players such as Novak Djokovic, invited a lot of humorous responses from fans due to their poor quality. It could be due to the photos not being taken well on the camera or them not being edited well enough before being put up on the site.

The pictures of tennis players taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympics went viral as soon as they came in. More particularly, Djokovic and Iga Swiatek’s images were called out by fans as they looked really scary and strange in them.

Other than them, reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz’s image was also not liked by fans for similar reasons. One of them questioned why Alcaraz was in orange.

Olympics photos are now on the official website pic.twitter.com/ssCMSMk1M2 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 18, 2024

According to many fans, these players’ profile photos either look like mugshots of prisoners or look pathetic as compared to them. They had a field day in making fun of the Olympics, asking about the ‘crimes they have committed’ to deserve this.

Even Mugshot are better — Atinuke Esan (@SucreMamito124) July 18, 2024

They look like mugshots — Pascal (@pascal__2k) July 18, 2024

What were their crimes and how long are their sentences? — Sideline Films (@SidelineFilmz) July 18, 2024

They look like mugshots, & why is Carlos orange? — Callie (@CalliePhakathi) July 19, 2024

These photos do not hold the Olympics in good stead ahead of the Games in Paris. Perhaps, never before in the history of tennis at the marquee event, has such a controversy erupted.

But being the mentally strong players that they are, Djokovic and Swiatek would aim to ignore the noise and achieve their purpose of winning gold in a few weeks’ time.

Djokovic, Swiatek to have tough roads at Olympics 2024

Beginning with Djokovic, he has never won an Olympic gold medal in either singles or doubles. This year’s tournament will definitely be more competitive than in the past as it will feature more big names.

It is likely Djokovic could play his biggest rival Rafael Nadal that too clay again if Serbia and Spain clash. The Serb could also have his new nemesis, Carlos Alcaraz to deal with, not long after losing to him at the Wimbledon 2024 final.

World No.1 Jannik Sinner, French Open 2024 finalist Alexander Zverev and World No.5 Daniil Medvedev will be other challengers in Djokovic’s way.

On the other hand, Iga Swiatek is the ‘Queen of Clay’ after winning the French Open 4 times. Swiatek will be the favorite to clinch the Olympic gold and if she does that, she will join the likes of Serena Williams in achieving this feat.

But Swiatek cannot still take clay for granted at the Olympics because of competition from World No.2 Coco Gauff, French Open and Wimbledon 2024 finalist Jasmine Paolini, Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina, Emma Navarro, Ons Jabeur and Mirra Andreeva.