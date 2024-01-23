“Try Acting More Like Nadal and Federer!”: Novak Djokovic Called ‘Jerk’ by Senior ATP Tour Scribe After Serb’s Massive Australian Open 2024 Controversy

Jul 14, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Rafael Nadal (ESP) in action during his match against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day 12 at All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

A journalist working with the ATP Tour slammed Novak Djokovic for conducting the crowds’ boos during his fourth-round match at the 2024 Australian Open. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said the Serb should behave like Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal to earn more respect from fans. Interesting, the journalist is himself a ‘Fedal’ believer, which also shaped up his view.

Djokovic trounced Adrian Mannarino in an extremely one-sided contest on Sunday. He bagelled him twice before the Frenchman showed some resistance in the third set. Djokovic ultimately won their fourth round clash, 6-0, 6-0, 6-3. But when Mannarino won his first game of the tie in the third set, the audience broke into loud cheers.

They also began to boo Djokovic after he appeared to complain to the umpire about something. He responded by mockingly conducting the crowd like an orchestra.

Djokovic’s actions caused controversy, as many assumed he protested to the officials about Mannarino being celebrated. However, he likely approached the umpire to complain about the audience sarcastically cheering him after he received a time violation.

X user Fred Meyer, whose bio proclaims he is an official ATP journalist, attacked Novak Djokovic for mocking the crowd, saying this was why no one likes him. He dispelled the notion that the World No.1’s nationality or his not being from the ‘Western world’ is the issue. Labelling him a ‘jerk’, Meyer believed behaving like Federer or Nadal would get Djokovic respect from fans.

Djokovic had famously conducted a jeering crowd during the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin. Facing the home favourite Jannik Sinner in a round-robin clash, he crossed swords with the partisan crowd. After breaking the Italian late in the decider, he engaged the crowds during the changeover from his bench.

Fans react to ATP journalist slamming Novak Djokovic

As is normal for fan wars on social media, Djokovic remains unaffected and at the time of writing this report, he was engaged in an intense 2024 Australian Open quarter-final battle with Taylor Fritz, at 5-5 in the first set. However, fans on X reacted to Fred Meyer’s post with varied responses. Many echoed his sentiments, calling Djokovic ‘negative’.

Some users mentioned how Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will always be loved more.

However, a lot more fans supported Novak Djokovic and trolled Meyer, with a few also correcting him.

Some even made jokes at Federer and Nadal’s expense.

