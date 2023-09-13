"If I Wasn't Serbian...": Novak Djokovic Slams Western World Over Greatest Athlete Debate

Sep 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after match point against Ben Shelton of the United States (not pictured) in a men’s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

After grabbing his 24th Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic said he would be considered one of the greatest athletes if he was not from Serbia. He claimed if his nationality had been different, the ‘western world’ would have elevated him to that position years ago.

Djokovic extended his lead on the men’s all-time list of most Grand Slams won. He set/broke multiple other records along the way. The World No.1’s achievements make him a genuine contender to be called not only the greatest tennis player but the greatest athlete of all time. He, however, refused to put himself in contention and gave an honest opinion on the tag.

Western world would have called me greatest long ago if I wasn’t Serbian – Novak Djokovic

Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev to lift a record 24th Grand Slam title. Pulling two clear of Rafael Nadal on the men’s list, he equaled Margaret Court for most Majors titles in singles overall. He dethroned Alcaraz as the No.1 once more, extending his reign of most weeks atop the ATP rankings. He holds a host of other records across Grand Slams and the ATP Tour. His numbers propel him beyond tennis into the discussion of the greatest athletes of all time across sports.

When asked if it would unreasonable to say that Djokovic is the greatest athlete of all time, the Serb refused to give a straight answer. He said he will leave that discussion to the reporters and fans but gave his honest belief. He said that if he wasn’t from Serbia, he would already be regarded as one of the greatest by the western world. The four-time US Open champion, though, was grateful to hail from the eastern European nation. He said it gives him greater joy and fulfilment to achieve everything as a Serbian.

“I leave that up to you and everyone else, whether or not I did or didn’t deserve to be part of that discussion. The fact is one – if I wasn’t from Serbia, many years ago I would have been elevated to the heavens at the sports level, especially in the Western world. But, well, it’s part of my life’s journey, I’m grateful for coming from Serbia, it gives me faith and hope – that’s why everything I’m achieving is even sweeter and fulfills me even more.”

He may have refused to place himself in the discussion, but Djokovic surely is a contender for the greatest athlete tag. His achievements are statistically unparalleled and his longevity is legendary. These are the hallmarks of great athletes who inspire others, and Djokovic is definitely a part of that conversation.

Djokovic makes a genuine case to be considered the greatest athlete

The debate over picking the greatest athlete across sports is chaotic and unending. No two sports can be realistically compared objectively. Names like Michael Phelps, Tiger Woods, Usain Bolt, and many more come up in such discussions about athletes in individual sports.

Djokovic has been on the fringes for some time. But with another incredible year, he has thrown his hat into the ring as well. And he makes a very strong case to be considered the greatest.

For the likes of Phelps and Bolt, Olympics are the greatest events in their sport. The former has 23 golds while the latter, eight. Woods has won 15 Major Championships. Djokovic’s 24 Grand Slam titles, the most prestigious tennis tournaments, arguable eclipse these feats.

The Serb’s longevity, accolades, and versatility make him a a realistic candidate for the greatest athlete title. The fact that he still has at least a couple more years left in the tank strengthens his case. Djokovic can push himself to even greater heights and become the undisputed greatest athlete of all time.