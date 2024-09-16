USIM Player Axel Sabourin Goes Viral After Playing Multiple Double-Handed Backhands From Both Hands in Epic 23-Point Rally

It’s not every day you see a tennis player pulling off double-handed backhands from both sides, but Axel Sabourin from the University of Southern Indiana did just that in a jaw-dropping 23-point rally during the Louisville Invitational tournament. Sabourin showcased a unique skill that few players possess, turning heads with his impressive display of talent.

In the viral clip, Sabourin battled through a grueling rally, switching between double-handed backhands on both his forehand and backhand sides. The crowd was on the edge of their seats as his opponent threw everything at him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennis Legend (@tennislegend)

But the USIM player held firm, mixing his shots with incredible precision and variety. The rally eventually ended with Sabourin outlasting his opponent in a stunning display of endurance and creativity.

The internet couldn’t get enough of it, with reactions pouring in from tennis fans who praised Sabourin’s unconventional yet effective technique.

Alex has captivated the fans with his unique playstyle pic.twitter.com/bSUNFxYFj2 — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) September 15, 2024

stunning end to a stunning rally pic.twitter.com/HwZeMANqGj — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) September 15, 2024

The Frenchman’s performance certainly made waves, and he’ll be remembered as one of the breakout stars of the event. Sabourin has been quietly making a name for himself on the college tennis circuit. Hailing from Marseille in France, he trains at the Southern Indiana Tennis Academy, a well-respected program known for developing young talent.

Though he may not have the largest following just yet, Sabourin’s social media accounts are gaining traction across platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where he frequently posts training videos and match highlights.

With his unique playing style and viral moment, Sabourin is sure to see his fan base grow. Keep an eye on him—this is one player who’s bound to shake things up in the sport as NCAA tennis is on the rise.