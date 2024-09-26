Who is Brandon Nakashima’s girlfriend?

Brandon Nakashima is having a breakout season. The last two months have been particularly memorable for the 23-year-old, thanks to the success he observed on the North American swing. Nakashima’s wins over compatriots Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz, as well as his deep run into the US Open 2024, have led to his reputation growing rapidly.

With the virtue of becoming a household name in the tennis world, fans have now taken more interest in getting to know his personal life. Hence, people with interest will naturally want to learn more about his girlfriend.

Unlike other American players such as Frances Tiafoe, Fritz, and Paul, Nakashima does not reveal a lot of personal information on his social media platforms. A shy individual by character, the Californian has not even uploaded many off-court pictures on his Instagram.

However, Nakashima is in a relationship and the name of his girlfriend is Amelia Ruiz. According to sources, Ruiz resides in London and has a Bachelor’s degree in Science from the University of Exeter.

Apart from having a keen interest in academics and finance, Ruiz is also a sports buff like her partner. She was reportedly a summer sports camp coach at Lady Eleanor Holles School. During her stint as the same, she taught lacrosse to girls from the ages of 11 to 18.

While there are little to no photos of Ruiz on Nakashima’s social media, the couple did make the headlines a few years ago when they shared a kiss after the ATP star’s Next Gen Final win in Milan.

Nakashima celebrated his Next Gen Finals win by kissing Ruiz

Brandon Nakashima is one of only six players to have made multiple appearances in the Next Gen ATP Finals. In 2021, the University of Virginia alum suffered a tough loss to compatriot Sebastian Korda in the semifinals.

However, Nakashima redeemed himself in the 2022 edition of the tournament. He had a flawless run in the event, defeating Jiri Lehecka, Francesco Passaro, and Matteo Arnaldi in the group stage. Following a four-set thriller against Jack Draper in the semifinals, Nakashima defeated Lehecka again to win the competition.

“It’s been a great season for me. I’ve definitely learned a lot with every match, with every tournament… To finish off the year here with the title at the Next Gen is super special. I think the whole year for me has been very consistent,” Nakashima had said.

Moments after wrapping up his trophy presentation ceremony speech, Nakashima celebrated his win with an affectionate kiss and hug to his girlfriend.

Ruiz has not been seen traveling around the world alongside Nakashima to be present at his matches. However, it could all change in the future.