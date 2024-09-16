mobile app bar

Who Is Sonay Kartal Dating? All About the Jasmin Open 2024 Champion’s Love Story

Rishika Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Who Is Sonay Kartal Dating? All About the Jasmin Open 2024 Champion’s Love Story

Image Credits: Sonay Kartal’s Instagram Account

Sonay Kartal has been making waves this year, first grabbing attention at Wimbledon as a British wildcard. Now clinching her first WTA singles title at the Jasmin Open in Tunisia. The young Brit’s journey has been impressive, but her love life has also been gaining some spotlight.

Kartal is dating Luke Ogbourn, a bodybuilder and strongman who’s been supporting her from the sidelines as she continues to rise through the tennis ranks. Ogbourn isn’t just any fitness enthusiast — he’s the real deal.

According to his Instagram bio, he won a silver medal at the United Kingdom’s Strongest Man U23 competition in 2024 and even snagged gold at Iron Beasts 2024. Most of his posts show him either working out in the gym or playing rugby with his friends.

He and Kartal first caught fans’ attention during Wimbledon, where they exchanged some cute comments on social media. It’s clear from their posts that they have a playful and supportive relationship.

Speaking of social media, both Kartal and Ogbourn have built solid followings online. Kartal’s fan base has been growing since her Wimbledon run, and now that she’s a WTA titleholder, her follower count is only going up.

Meanwhile, Ogbourn has 1,082 followers on X, mostly from the bodybuilding and strongman community, who keep up with his gym routines and fitness journey. Together, they’ve shared some sweet moments online, with fans particularly loving their gym selfies and supportive messages.

In terms of net worth, while Kartal’s tennis earnings are steadily rising, especially after her recent title win, Ogbourn’s income mainly comes from his bodybuilding and rugby ventures. They may not be flashy about their wealth, but they both seem to be doing well in their respective fields.

As Kartal continues her tennis journey and Luke keeps smashing it in the strongman world, fans are definitely keeping an eye on this power couple!

About the author

Rishika Singh

Rishika Singh

instagram-icon

Meet Rishika, the Tennis Writer at The SportsRush who spins words as deftly as Federer spins his backhand. Her tennis obsession began at 12, inspired by her dad’s adoration for Roger Federer (the only correct choice, obviously). An athlete herself, Rishika covers sports in an entertaining yet insightful manner, aiming to draw more fans into the game. When not watching or writing about tennis, Rishika loves baking and cooking, dreaming of one day launching her own food truck. Imagine each bite as delightful as a match point. Rishika’s unique blend of sports passion and culinary dreams makes her a standout voice in sports journalism. She serves up stories with humour and wit, ensuring her readers enjoy every moment of the game.

Read more from Rishika Singh

Share this article