Who Is Sonay Kartal Dating? All About the Jasmin Open 2024 Champion’s Love Story

Sonay Kartal has been making waves this year, first grabbing attention at Wimbledon as a British wildcard. Now clinching her first WTA singles title at the Jasmin Open in Tunisia. The young Brit’s journey has been impressive, but her love life has also been gaining some spotlight.

Kartal is dating Luke Ogbourn, a bodybuilder and strongman who’s been supporting her from the sidelines as she continues to rise through the tennis ranks. Ogbourn isn’t just any fitness enthusiast — he’s the real deal.

According to his Instagram bio, he won a silver medal at the United Kingdom’s Strongest Man U23 competition in 2024 and even snagged gold at Iron Beasts 2024. Most of his posts show him either working out in the gym or playing rugby with his friends.

He and Kartal first caught fans’ attention during Wimbledon, where they exchanged some cute comments on social media. It’s clear from their posts that they have a playful and supportive relationship.

Sonay Kartal’s boyfriend showing love for her on social media! What a proud moment for both of them pic.twitter.com/AVwcLC3jE4 — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) September 16, 2024

Speaking of social media, both Kartal and Ogbourn have built solid followings online. Kartal’s fan base has been growing since her Wimbledon run, and now that she’s a WTA titleholder, her follower count is only going up.

Meanwhile, Ogbourn has 1,082 followers on X, mostly from the bodybuilding and strongman community, who keep up with his gym routines and fitness journey. Together, they’ve shared some sweet moments online, with fans particularly loving their gym selfies and supportive messages.

In terms of net worth, while Kartal’s tennis earnings are steadily rising, especially after her recent title win, Ogbourn’s income mainly comes from his bodybuilding and rugby ventures. They may not be flashy about their wealth, but they both seem to be doing well in their respective fields.

As Kartal continues her tennis journey and Luke keeps smashing it in the strongman world, fans are definitely keeping an eye on this power couple!