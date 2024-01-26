Who is the Coach of Lyudmyla Kichenok? Australian Open 2024 Women’s Doubles Star Attracts Interest Due to One Major Life Decision

Nov 3, 2022; Forth Worth, TX, USA; Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) returns the ball during her doubles match with Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) against Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) and Giuliana Olmos (MEX) on day four of the WTA Finals at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok and her partner Jelena Ostapenko are making waves at the Australian Open. The double’s duo are into the final of the ‘Happy Slam’ and impressed with their consistent performances. However, Kichenok’s coach in the player’s box is stealing limelight as he is not only her coach, but also her fiancé.

Advertisement

Recently, Lyudmyla Kichenok announced her engagement with her long term coach Stanislav Khmarsky. The duo have been working together for a long time and are now officially engaged with each other. The world number 8 in women’s doubles, announced her engagement with an Instagram story with a ring on her finger and the caption ‘A day to remember’.

Lyudmyla Kichenok has won eight WTA championships in her professional career. Additionally, she has won six ITF singles events and 28 ITF doubles titles. Kichenok was initially famous for playing doubles with her twin sister Nadiia. Now, the Ukranian competes with Latvian star Jelena Ostapenko.

Advertisement

Kichenok and Ostapenko participated in a full doubles season in 2022, and had two Grand Slam semi-final appearances and two WTA doubles titles (Cincinnati and Birmingham). The Ukranian coach has been a blessing for both the players, who have constantly improved their form. Stanislav Khmarsky was a former professional tennis player himself, but the 38-year-old is now a full-time coach.

Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenka impress at the Australian Open

Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko have reached the women’s doubles final of the Australian Open. The doubles duo won both the quarterfinals and semi-finals to secure a showpiece event at the weekend. In the semi-final, Kichenok and Ostapenka came from behind to upset the favorites and reigning US Open champions Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe 7-5, 7-5.

Now, the Ukranian-Latvian duo will be the favorite going into the final as both the players know how to win a Grand Slam title. Ostapenko famously won the French Open 2017 as an unseeded player. Also, Lyudmyla Kichenok won the mixed doubles title with Mate Pavic at Wimbledon 2023.