mobile app bar

Wimbledon 2024 Sensation Lulu Sun Cites ‘Mentality in Europe’ as Reason Behind Playing for University of Texas

Nandini Rikhee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lulu Sun recalls how people reacted to her decision of going to university

Lulu Sun, Image: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Lulu Sun decided to ditch the European tradition by attending university and playing college tennis. The New Zealand-born player explained the reason behind her bold decision and how she overcame her doubters.

Speaking to Functional Tennis, Sun admitted that she did not even consider attending university. The reason behind this was the European mindset, which states that if a player gets admitted to a university, they do not intend to turn pro.

When she considered enrolling in the University of Texas, she was advised not to do so and was instead urged to go pro.

Sun, however, clarified that this was not the situation in the United States, and playing college tennis had nothing to do with becoming a pro or not. As a result, she had a memorable experience while training under university coach Howard Joffee.

“It’s different in America I think it’s good to go to university whether you go pro or not but in Europe it’s like you either go to university or you go pro. There’s no like in between. So there’s like some people’s like ‘Oh why, you know you’re pretty good at tennis. You should you know go pro’,” recalled Sun.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Functional Tennis (@functionaltennis)

This year is a memorable one for Lulu. Not only did she debut in all four majors, but she also had a deep run in one of them — Wimbledon.

She was able to reach the quarterfinal of what was just her first-ever grass-court grand slam and also defeated a top 10 player – Qinwen Zheng – in the process. With this, she became the first-ever New Zealand woman to reach this level at Wimbledon in the Open Era.

She then went on to make her debut at a WTA Tour 1000 tournament by qualifying for the Cincinnati Masters where she won the round of 32 against Linda Nosková.

Continuing her success, she also reached the final of her first-ever WTA Tour tournament — the Monterrey Open, where she lost to Nosková, whom she defeated in Cincinnati. She will next face America’s Ashlyn Krueger at the China Open.

About the author

Nandini Rikhee

Nandini Rikhee

Nandini Rikhee is a Tennis writer for The SportsRush. Having done her bachelors in Journalism from Lady Shri Ram College for women, Nandini has been working in the field of sports journalism for around 3 years now. During the course of this time, she got the opportunity to cover some major sports events and tournaments like the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games etc. She grew up watching Roger Federer hit his iconic backhand and Rafael Nadal his classic forehand. Being a Tennis enthusiast, working for this sport is a matter of delight for her as it helps her enjoy and love the work.

Read more from Nandini Rikhee

Share this article

Don’t miss these