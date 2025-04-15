“The System is Broken”: Will Compton Gives a Reality Check to NCAA as Nico Iamaleava Demands $4 Million

10 years ago, the names, images, and likenesses of NCAA athletes were in the sole possession of the NCAA. Now, the floodgates are open, and players are beginning to command millions of dollars in exchange for their athletic talents.

In what is perhaps the most extreme example of the NIL era to date, the sophomore signal caller, Nico Iamaleava, has made it clear that he’s seeking no less than four million dollars in NIL earnings from his next program following a breakup with the Tennessee Volunteers. In light of recent reports stating that the 20-year-old threatened to opt out of playoff games in light of not receiving added compensation, many believe that the foundations of college football are being eroded.

Among those who found themselves upset by the news was the star of the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, Will Compton. In suggesting that Iamaleava’s attempt at securing more money reflects the selfish nature that is seemingly encouraged through the NIL process, the former player explained his take from a player’s perspective.

“I didn’t come from the NIL era, however, I did play college football. I was in these locker rooms and although we’re kids, we’re not idiots. We are aware of how our actions impact the team… If you’re guying that’s leveraging more dollars in the middle of the season because you have to play extra games because that’s what you representation and council is telling you… I promise you, your head is in the wrong spot.”

According to Compton, the nature of the demands alone shows that “the system is broken.” However, he maintained that he understood the prospect’s desire to get paid.

“If there’s anything I could say to Nico, it’d be that whenever you sign this next dotted line, be ready to be all ball. Be ready to be about the team, because the next team that signs you is going to be looking for consistency… Nobody really wins in this situation other than I guess the f*cking agent who’s a slug.”

Nevertheless, the former Barstool Sports personality explained that Iamaleava will have to produce some impressive results should he hope to justify his $4 million price tag.

Fans react to Will Compton’s take on Nico Iamaleava’s NIL dealings

Given the shift in the sentiment of fans toward the idea of NIL payments, most found themselves in agreement with Compton, suggesting that an increasingly larger number of college football fans may be beginning to view the change as a misstep. Factor in that Iamaleava only produced 2,616 passing yards throughout the 2024 season, and the frustrations become increasingly understandable.

They need a cap on what college players can get. But he also didn’t perform to deserve the pay bump. Be different if he went to the natty. — Matthew Bayne (@mbayne08) April 14, 2025

Spot on! Said the same thing. He has to lead. He’s the qb.. never seen a championship team whose qb wasn’t a leader. If you’re thinking about anything but football then your head’s not in the right place! — twturner (@twturnerdds) April 15, 2025

Your advice about his mindset being all ball at the next stop is spot on. He’d also be wise to make sure it’s his last stop. If he balls out & sticks around I think NFL teams will look past this incident, but if he continues this pattern, I think he’s cooked long-term — 〽️ichelle 🌹 (@Michellek4040) April 14, 2025

Now effectively operating as a free agent, Iamaleava will attempt to net the biggest deal possible on the open market. Early reports suggest that the 20-year-old prospect could draw interest from the likes of UCLA, Tulane, and even Bill Belichick’s UNC.

The ever-incentivized nature of college athletics is likely to produce more instances such as this in the future, as more and more student athletes continue to be enticed by lump sums of cash and short-term notoriety. Nevertheless, until further changes are made to the NCAA system as a whole, fans can expect the emerging trend to continue.