TKR vs GUY Fantasy Prediction : Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

TKR vs GUY Fantasy Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors – 1 September 2021 (St Kitts). Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, Mohammad Hafeez, and Imran Tahir will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

Trinbago Knight Riders will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

Trinbago Knight Riders have won two of their four games, and they wound want to make momentum. Simmons and Munro are not in great touch, whereas Siefert and Pollard are looking brilliant. The pace bowling will be lead by Rampaul and Udana, whereas Hosein and Narine will take care of spin.

Guyana Amazon Warriors have won one of their three games in the tournament so far. King, Hetmyer, and Pooran are the lead batsmen of the side, whereas Hafeez and Malik are their all-rounders. Naveen ul Haq will lead the pace bowling, whereas Imran Tahir is their ace spinner. The batting of this side has not performed well till now.

Pitch Report – This pitch has shown variable behavior in the tournament so far, and it is difficult to predict its nature.

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Trinbago Knight Riders – Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard, Isuru Udana, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales.

Guyana Amazon Warriors – Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Shoaib Malik, Anthony Bramble, Odeon Smith, Imran Tahir, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nial Smith.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Sunil Narine, Mohammad Hafeez, Imran Tahir, Ravi Rampaul, and Shimron Hetmyer.

TKR vs GUY Team Wicket-Keeper

Nicholas Pooran (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Pooran scored 245 runs at an average of 27.22 last season, and he is a talented T20 player.

TKR vs GUY Team Batsmen

Shimron Hetmyer (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Hetmyer scored 267 runs at an average of 33.37 last season, whereas he had a strike-rate of 125.94. He has scored 110 runs in three games this season.

Colin Munro (Price 9.5) and Lendl Simmons (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Munro scored 207 runs at an average of 34.50 last season, whereas Simmons scored 356 runs at 39.55. Both of them are not in good form, but they are experienced enough to play on these tracks.

TKR vs GUY Team All-Rounders

Sunil Narine (Price 9) and Isuru Udana (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Narine has scalped four wickets at an economy of 5.62, whereas he will open the innings. Udana has scalped eight wickets, and he is looking in a good rhythm.

Mohammad Hafeez (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Hafeez scored 271 runs at an average of 33.87 in PSL 2021, whereas he scalped a couple of wickets in bowling. He has scored 116 runs and has scalped one wicket in CPL 2021.

TKR vs GUY Team Bowlers

Imran Tahir (Price 9) will be our bowler from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Tahir scalped 15 wickets last season at an economy of 5.82, whereas he has scalped five wickets this season.

Ravi Rampaul (Price 8.5) and Akeal Hosein (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Rampaul has scalped nine wickets in CPL 2021 at an economy of 7.30, whereas Hosein has scalped five wickets at 4.62. Both of them are wicket-takers.

**If TKR bats first, pick Pollard as your last player, or else, pick Siefert/Naveen**

Match Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sunil Narine and Mohammad Hafeez

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Shimron Hetmyer and Ravi Rampaul

