TKR vs SKN Fantasy Prediction : Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

TKR vs SKN Fantasy Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – 12 September 2021 (St Kitts). Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, Evin Lewis, and Fabian Allen will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

Trinbago Knight Riders will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

Trinbago Knight Riders have won five of their eight games, and they would want to continue their form. Simmons and Munro are batting well lately, whereas Siefert and Pollard are looking brilliant. The pace bowling will be lead by Rampaul and Seales, whereas Hosein and Narine will take care of spin.

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots have lost their last three games, and they would want to bounce back. Lewis has been their best batsman, whereas Allen is their star all-rounder. The injury of Sherfane Rutherford, DJ Bravo, and Sheldon Cottrell is a blow for this side.

Pitch Report – This pitch has shown variable behaviour in the tournament so far, and it is difficult to predict its nature. The batting is not easy on this track.

Match Details :

Time:- 4.30 AM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Trinbago Knight Riders – Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Khary Pierre.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – Evin Lewis, Devon Smith, Chris Gayle, Joshua da Silva, Ravi Bopara, Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Andre McCarthy, Paul van Meekeran, Fawad Ahmed, Jonn-Russ Jaggesar.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Fabian Allen, and Ravi Rampaul.

TKR vs SKN Team Wicket-Keeper

Devon Thomas (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Thomas has scored 195 runs at an average of 27.85, whereas he will open the innings.

[You may take Tim Siefert instead of Thomas]

TKR vs SKN Team Batsmen

Colin Munro (Price 9.5) and Lendl Simmons (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Munro scored 207 runs at an average of 34.50 last season, whereas Simmons scored 356 runs at 39.55. In CPL 2021, Munro has scored 183 runs, whereas Simmons has scored 158 runs. Both of them are talented players.

Evin Lewis (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Lewis scored 235 runs at an average of 26.11 last season, he has scored 241 runs this season at 30.12.

TKR vs SKN Team All-Rounders

Fabian Allen (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Allen has scalped seven wickets, whereas he has scored 117 runs at a strike rate of 139.38. Both of them are star all-rounders.

Sunil Narine (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Narine has scalped 11 wickets at an economy of 4.78, whereas he can get promoted in batting. He is a T20 specialist player.

TKR vs SKN Team Bowlers

Ravi Rampaul (Price 9) and Akeal Hosein (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Rampaul has scalped 17 wickets in CPL 2021 at an economy of 7.20, whereas Hosein has scalped 11 wickets at 4.25. Both of them have been brilliant this season.

Paul van Meekeran (Price 8.5) and Dominic Drakes (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Meekeran has scalped eight wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.80, whereas Drakes has scalped nine wickets. Both of them are wicket-takers.

**If Trinbago bats first, pick Kieron Pollard, or else, pick Khary Pierre**

Match Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sunil Narine and Fabian Allen

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Ravi Rampaul and Akeal Hosein

