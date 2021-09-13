TKR vs SLK Fantasy Prediction : Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Kings Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20 Semi Final

TKR vs SLK Fantasy Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Kings – 14 September 2021 (St Kitts). Kieron Pollard, Ravi Rampaul, Roston Chase, and Jeavor Royal will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

Trinbago Knight Riders will take on St Lucia Kings in the semi-final match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

Trinbago Knight Riders won six of their ten games in the league phase. Pollard has been absolutely brilliant with the bat, whereas Munro & Siefert have assisted him well. Rampaul has been the highest wicket-taker of the side, whereas Narine & Hosein have also bowled brilliantly.

St Lucia Kings won five of their ten games in the league phase. Roston Chase is in brilliant form, whereas the Tim David has also been solid. Royal is their main spinner, whereas Riaz, Joseph, and Williams will take care of pace. Faf du Plessis is expected to miss this game.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the last five CPL 2021 games played here is 161 runs.

Last 5 CPL 2021 Games; Bat 1st Won: 2; Bat 2nd Won: 3

The pitch is going to favour the bowlers.

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Trinbago Knight Riders – Lendl Simmons, Denesh Ramdin, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Isuru Udana, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Ali Khan.

St Lucia Kings – Andre Fletcher, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Tim David, David Wiese, Kemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Wahab Riaz, Jeavor Royal, Kesrick Williams.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Tim David, Ravi Rampaul, Jeavor Royal, Roston Chase, and Colin Munro.

TKR vs SLK Team Wicket-Keeper

Andre Fletcher (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Fletcher scored 211 runs at an average of 21.10 last season, whereas he has scored 214 runs at 23.77 in 2021. He will open the innings.

TKR vs SLK Team Batsmen

Colin Munro (Price 9) and Lendl Simmons (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Munro scored 207 runs at an average of 34.50 last season, whereas Simmons scored 356 runs at 39.55. In CPL 2021, Munro has scored 239 runs, whereas Simmons has scored 189 runs. Both of them are talented players.

Tim David (Price 9) will be our batsman from the St Lucia Kings. David has scored 234 runs in the tournament at an average of 33.42, whereas his S/R has been 140.96. He has been brilliant in this season.

TKR vs SLK Team All-Rounders

Roston Chase (Price 10.5) and David Wiese (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the St Lucia Kings. Chase has scored 367 runs in the tournament at an average of 52.42, whereas he has scalped nine wickets in bowling. He is in terrific form this season. Wiese has scalped five wickets in the tournament so far, and he can contribute with the bat as well.

Kieron Pollard (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Pollard has scored 235 runs in the tournament at an average of 39.16, whereas his S/R has been 154.60. He has been brilliant with the bat this season.

TKR vs SLK Team Bowlers

Ravi Rampaul (Price 9.5), Akeal Hosein (Price 9), and Ali Khan (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Rampaul has scalped 18 wickets in CPL 2021 at an economy of 7.26, whereas Hosein has scalped 12 wickets at 4.73. Khan has scalped eight wickets in just three games, and he is in brilliant form. All three of them are brilliant wicket-takers.

Jeavor Royal (Price 9) will be our bowler from the St Lucia Kings. Royal has scalped 12 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 6.75, and he is the best bowler of this side.

**If you want to take a risk, pick Ramdin for Fletcher, and Sunil Narine for Hosein/Pollard**

Match Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Roston Chase

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Kieron Pollard and Ravi Rampaul

