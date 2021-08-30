TKR vs SLK Fantasy Prediction : Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Kings Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

TKR vs SLK Fantasy Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Kings – 31 August 2021 (St Kitts). Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, Tim David, and Faf du Plessis will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

Trinbago Knight Riders will take on St Lucia Kings in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

Trinbago Knight Riders have won one of their three games, and they would want to bounce back. Simmons and Munro are not in great touch, whereas Siefert played a brilliant knock in the last game. The pace bowling will be lead by Rampaul and Udana, whereas Hosein and Narine will take care of spin.

St Lucia Kings defeated TKR in the last game, and they would want to continue. Tim David and Roston Chase are in brilliant form, whereas Faf and Fletcher should step up. The bowling will be lead by Wahab Riaz, Obed McCoy, and Usman Qadir.

Pitch Report – This pitch has shown variable behavior in the tournament so far, and it is difficult to predict its nature.

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Trinbago Knight Riders – Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Isuru Udana, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales.

St Lucia Kings – Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Faf du Plessis, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Usman Qadir, Alzarri Joseph, Wahab Riaz, Obed McCoy.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Sunil Narine, Faf du Plessis, Roston Chase, Tim David, and Ravi Rampaul.

TKR vs SLK Team Wicket-Keeper

Andre Fletcher (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Fletcher scored 211 runs at an average of 21.10 last season, whereas he will open the innings. He is the best pick in this game.

TKR vs SLK Team Batsmen

Faf du Plessis (Price 10) and Tim David (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the St Lucia Kings. Faf scored 320 runs in IPL 2021 at an average of 64.00, whereas his S/R was 145.45. David scored 180 runs at an average of 45.00 in PSL 2021, whereas he has scored 99 runs in CPL 2021 so far. Both of them destructive players.

Colin Munro (Price 9.5) and Lendl Simmons (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Munro scored 207 runs at an average of 34.50 last season, whereas Simmons scored 356 runs at 39.55. Both of them are not in good form, but they are experienced enough to play on these tracks.

TKR vs SLK Team All-Rounders

Sunil Narine (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Narine scalped six wickets at an economy of 4.55 last season, whereas he will open the innings. He has scalped three wickets in CPL 2021 so far.

Roston Chase (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the St Lucia Kings. Chase scored 225 runs at an average of 37.50 last season, whereas he scalped nine wickets with the ball. He has scalped three wickets in CPL 2021, whereas he has scored 41 runs with the bat.

TKR vs SLK Team Bowlers

Obed McCoy (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the St Lucia Kings. McCoy has scalped 18 T20I wickets this year at an economy of 7.14, whereas he scalped three wickets in the first CPL 2021 game.

Ravi Rampaul (Price 8.5) and Akeal Hosein (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Rampaul has scalped six wickets in CPL 2021 at an economy of 6.88, whereas Hosein has scalped four wickets at 5.16. Both of them are wicket-takers.

**If TKR bats first, pick Pollard as your last player, or else, pick Isuru Udana**

Match Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sunil Narine and Roston Chase

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Faf du Plessis and Ravi Rampaul

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.