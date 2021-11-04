UFC 267 Results: Glover Teixeira and Petr Yan claim gold while Khamzat Chimaev and Ismail Makhachev bully opponents once again.

UFC 267 Results: Khamzat Chimaev submits Li Jingliang in dominating first round win. The Russian-born Swedish product continues to bully his way through anyone and everyone, out landing his opponents with only one strike absorbed in four contests.

Chimaev emerged in 2020 as one of the hottest prospects in UFC and now stopped China’s Li Jingliang via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:16 of the first round Saturday in a welterweight bout on the UFC 267 main card in Abu Dhabi. Li was left unconscious and referee Jason Herzog stepped in to stop the bout.

Having not fought since September 2020 due to a serious Covid-19 illness, Chimaev’s regained his reputation with a dominant performance over “The Leech” at UFC 267. Chimaev (10-0) went literally untouched as he took Jingliang (18-7) down to open the fight and proceeded to smash him from behind with big punches before putting his Chinese foe to sleep.

But it was the swagger he showed in doing so that got just as much attention as his in-cage demolition. After ducking a punch to shoot for a takedown, Chimaev picked Jingliang up and walked him over to the cage where he yelled at UFC president Dana White, who was seated cage side, before slamming his opponent to the ground.

Glover Teixeira wins Light-Heavyweight title via rear-naked choke.

The UFC has a 42-year-old light heavyweight champion. Glover Teixeira shocked the MMA world with a second-round submission of Jan Blachowicz in the main event of UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi.

Glover Teixeira completed his fairytale run to the UFC light heavyweight title on Saturday night, submitting Jan Blachowicz in the main event of UFC 267 to become the second oldest champion in the company’s history.

Two days after turning 42, Teixeira finished Blachowicz with a neck crank in the second round, capping off an enthralling card on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi. The Brazilian had previously challenged for the belt in 2014, when he was outpointed by Jon Jones, and his recent five-fight win streak seemed to represent a race against time to make one last run at the gold. And Teixeira produced a stunning display in the Etihad Arena to beat Blachowicz, the finish seeing the challenger take down the champion, before easing into mount position, taking his opponent’s back and flattening him out. From there, the Brazilian locked in a neck crank that forced Blachowicz to tap out immediately.

Petr Yan wins interim bantamweight title with unanimous decision over Cory Sandhagen

Petr Yan might not be the official champion of the UFC’s bantamweight division – but it sure feels like the weight class belongs to him.

Fighting out of Russia, Yan came into 2021 as the undisputed bantamweight champion. He appeared to be on his way to defending that title against Aljamain Sterling in March when he threw an illegal knee in the fourth round that cost him the bout and his championship. The two were supposed to fight at UFC 267, but Sterling withdrew due to injury.

In the evening’s co-main event, Petr Yan outpointed Cory Sandhagen to win the interim bantamweight title vis unanimous decision.The back-and-forth battle saw Sandhagen surging early and then Yan take over late as the Russian put on a punishing performance round after round. Yan only seemed to get stronger with each passing minute and by the time the fight was over, he had blasted Sandhagen with a number of staggering shots that helped him secure the victory and claim the interim title.

The final scorecards all read 49-46 with Yan earning the unanimous decision win.

Ismail Makhachev inches closer to title shot with assertive win over Dan Hooker.

Islam Makhachev, who has former lightweight champion and childhood friend Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner tonight, is touted by many as a future title-holder at 155lbs.