UFC 270 Commentary Team, Broadcasting Plans, Desk Analysts & Cage-Side Commentators  : Joe Rogan to host the 2022 PPV opener

UFC 270, the first numbered UFC event of the year, is set to take place on Saturday at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

As is customary, some well-known on-air talent will be on hand to guide viewers through the experience.

Following an earlier report from MMAFighting.com, MMA Junkie was able to obtain details on who will be working as commentators and analysts for the, and you can see the scheduled broadcast crew below.

UFC270: Broadcast Plan

The main card of UFC 270 begins at 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view/streaming on ESPN+ pay-per-view for residents in the United States.

Following early prelims, which are currently scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET and stream on ESPN+, televised prelims on ESPN and ESPN+ begin at 8 p.m. ET.

UFC270: Desk Analysts

On the post-fight show, veteran broadcaster Michael Eaves will act as the desk host. He’ll be accompanied by analysts Michael Bisping, a UFC Hall of Famer and former middleweight champion, and Anthony Smith, a current light heavyweight contender.

UFC270: Roving Reporter

Megan Olivi, a long-time UFC correspondent, will conduct pre- and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the event’s competitors, as well as provide extra real-time updates.

UFC270: Octagon announcer

“The Voice Of the Octagon`”, Bruce Buffer, the most famous octagon announcer, will once again introduce the fighters before the fight.

UFC270: Cage-Side commentators

Jon Anik will be the main guy on the mic from cageside, and he’ll be joined by colour commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier, a former two-division UFC champion.

Also Read:“Everybody wants more!”- Ciryl Gane slams Francis Ngannou over UFC contract dispute