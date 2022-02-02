UFC 271 – Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2: Date, Odds, Fight Card, Location, Rumors and more!

When champion Israel Adesanya and #1 Robert Whittaker clash for the second time at UFC 271, the finest of the UFC’s middleweight division will be on display. On Feb. 12, the UFC middleweight title fight will be the main event of a pay-per-view event from the Toyota Center in Houston.

Adesanya vs Whittaker

Adesanya has been unstoppable at middleweight, with only a brief foray into the light heavyweight title picture blemishing his otherwise flawless MMA record. “The Last Stylebender” (21-1) has a perfect 10-0 record as a middleweight, defeating top 185-pounders like Marvin Vettori (twice), Paulo Costa, Yoel Romero, Kelvin Gastelum, Derek Brunson, and Anderson Silva. Then there’s the man he defeated to earn the UFC middleweight championship.

Whittaker (23-5) appeared to be on his way to cementing his position as the UFC’s second-greatest middleweight champion, trailing only the legendary “Spider” Silva. After being overpowered and knocked out in front of Whittaker’s Australian fans by Adesanya, that spark was short-lived. The former champion defended his No. 1 contender status with victories over Gastelum, Jared Cannonier, and Darren Till on his way to redemption.

The main event of UFC 271 provides something of value to each fighter. For Adesanya, it’s an opportunity to solidify his status as the best middleweight fighter of his time. A chance for “The Reaper” to regain his soul from the guy who had taken it from him.

The main programme was given a makeover in the weeks before up to the event, with the addition of some entertaining fights. The co-main event will feature heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa. Lewis, 36, has won five of his previous six fights, with his lone setback coming against Ciryl Gane in an interim title fight. He knocked out Chris Daukaus in his most recent bout, tying him for the most knockouts in UFC history. Tuivasa, on the other hand, has won four straight fights since returning to action in October 2020, all by knockout.

UFC 271: Fight Card, Odds and time

Israel Adesanya (c) -270 vs Robert Whittaker +220, middleweight championship

Derrick Lewis -190 vs Tai Tuivasa +160, heavyweight

Jared Cannonier -190 vs Derek Brunson +160, middleweight

Kyler Phillips -340 vs Marcelo Rojo +270, bantamweight

Bobby Green -170 vs Nasrat Haqparast +145, lightweight

Casey O’Neill -360 vs Roxanne Modafferi +280, women’s flyweight

Alex Perez -370 vs Matt Schnell +290, flyweight

Maxim Grishin -300 vs Ed Herman +240, light heavyweight

Ronnie Lawrence -280 vs Mana Martinez +230, bantamweight

Renato Moicano -170 vs Alexander Hernandez +145, lightweight

Carlos Ulberg -195 vs Fabio Cherant +165, light heavyweight

AJ Dobson -160 vs Jacob Malkoun +135, middleweight

Sergey Morozov -210 vs. Douglas Silva De Andrade +175, bantamweight

The battle between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

UFC 271 cancelled fights:

155lbs Bout • FIGHT CANCELED

V. Pichel -180 vs M. O. Madsen +160

170lbs Bout • FIGHT CANCELED

M. Mathetha vs O. Cosce

205lbs Bout • FIGHT CANCELED

E. Herman +250 vs M. Grishin -295

